West Columbia Chapter 705 of the Order of the Eastern Star received a congratulatory plaque from the General Grand Chapter during its 100th birthday celebration Nov. 6. Receiving the plaque is MW Grand Matron Janet Williams. With her are Worthy Patron John Presa, MW Grand Matron Phyllis Macon and MW Grand Patron James Parker.
K aegan Sims and Donna Loggins twirled around the floor in vintage dresses as Tissie Schwebel spoke about the 100-year history of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 705 during the club’s birthday party Nov. 6.
Sims is Loggins’ great-granddaughter. Schwebel is Loggins’ sister. The event involved generations of families, like those of Loggins and Schwebel, and good memories of club activities.
The Order of the Eastern Star is an auxiliary body of the Masons, open to women and men 18 and older. The organization was established in 1850 and is based on teachings from the Bible. The West Columbia Masonic Lodge, St. John’s Lodge No. 5, was organized on May 5, 1838, and its auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 705, was founded July 26, 1922.
Chapter members spent hours decorating for the 100-year celebration and the tables and displays were meticulously curated. The ladies used green, gold and white accents and wowed the crowd with an elaborate grazing table by caterer, The Laurel Table.
Visitors from around the county and beyond attended. The Fort Bend Commandery No. 74 presented the colors. Past Matron from Velasco No. 220 led the response. West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon recounted her time in Rainbow Girls and welcomed the group to the city.
During a lecture on the 100-year history of the chapter, Schwebel recalled interesting entries in the minute books including an entry for June 17, 1939:
“Sister Thelma Craig sang ‘Just a Rose’ and each Grand Officer received a gavel made from the Historic Masonic Oak in Brazoria.”
The chapter MW Grand Matron Janet Williams received a congratulatory plaque from the General Grand Chapter. Presenting the plaque were Worthy Patron John Presa, MW Grand Matron Phyllis Macon and MW Grand Patron James Parker.
More than 80 people turned out for the OES party at the Columbia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
