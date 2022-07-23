I t took Sarah Crawford more than a decade to get her debut novel published, but it is far from the greatest challenge she had overcome.
“I have autism and I really am high functioning,” the Lake Jackson native said. “Originally I was going to be a cartoonist. Then my partner, Corey Cobb, who was my boyfriend at that time, looked over my notebook and he suggested I should become a novel writer. And I thought, ‘Why not?’ It’s a chance I want to take.”
The result is “Great Adventures of Galaxy Protectors,” developed with encouragement from her family.
The writing and publishing process of “Galaxy Protectors” took 11 years, finally coming to fruition in the last year. Using her cartooning skills, she designed and created the cover for her book.
“This book is about Martina, who thought she was growing up a normal life until she realized she was a princess from a distant planet called Serenity in the center part of the Orion constellation, where she needs to fight off bounty hunters, recruit people from different planets, learn of her past, and defeat her evil uncle Dark Lord Duskton,” Crawford said. “I based it off of my childhood days where I enjoyed sci-fi very much.”
Crawford pulls her inspiration from Cobb, her similarly autistic partner. She believes his presence was a major part of why she was able to successfully publish her book.
“I really thought she could do well writing and that inspired me to give her more inspiration,” Cobb said. “I’m very happy she is able to do it.”
Another inspiration is her mother, Jan Crawford, who she lives with in Clute. Jan Crawford raised and supported Sarah alone since her father died from cancer when she was a teenager.
“I’m very proud of her,” her mother said. “I was surprised she was able to produce this, but so happy and proud of her and glad I was here to help her along the way.”
Crawford is guided by the saying, “Be inspired, get involved, and hope for the best,” she said.
“The Great Adventures of Galaxy Protectors” is available for purchase on Amazon.
