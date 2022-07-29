The Clarion at Brazosport College welcomes a local classic to perform new music Aug. 5.
Two of the founding members of Blue Water Highway grew up in Lake Jackson, and the band makes a point to visit the area for a concert every so often. This performance at The Clarion will be one of many for the group in the past several years.
“We’re excited to be performing for our fans at The Clarion for the first time in a few years. Typically we have a certain crowd that comes to The Clarion,” guitarist Greg Essington said.
Blue Water Highway has been releasing music since 2015, gaining a loyal fan base along the way because of the unique music they produce.
“We’re just kind of a folk rock, Americana group that specializes in harmony and soulful arrangements and songwriting,” lead singer Zack Kibodeaux said. “Something we have to offer this time is we have a new single from the new album we are working on.”
Although band members grew up in Lake Jackson and they’ve performed at The Clarion before, that’s not the only reason they like to perform at the Brazosport College venue. The Clarion is known for its acoustics and musical sound quality, something the band appreciates.
“We released a single from our next album that’s called ‘Newborn Child,’ and so we haven’t really had a chance to play it live in a lot of places,” Kibodeaux said. “The Clarion is a great acoustic space to play that song. It’s a great theater; it showcases our harmonies.”
Since Blue Water Highway is no stranger to locals, the band has a certain crowd of fans in the area they hope to see at The Clarion once again.
“We’ll play the favorite songs people want to hear and they enjoy, and also some new material they haven’t heard live yet,” Kibodeaux said. “Our fans should expect something that’s entertaining and at the same time thoughtful with artistic stuff that people can appreciate.”
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive. Tickets are $17.50 for children, $22.50 for seniors and $27.50 for adults. VIP tickets are $75 and include a meet and greet with the band after the show.
“We hope people come and enjoy the great music of Blue Water Highway. They’ll play everyone’s favorites and it’ll be a great time just reconnecting with old friends,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said.
Avery White is a reporter at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
