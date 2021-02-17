Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Brazosport College students who were required to perform a “do good” service as part of a communications class and chose to profile a local nonprofit.
The Brazoria County Dream Center is a non-profit community outreach center on a mission to address the needs of children and adults who are experiencing hardship in Brazoria County.
That work began in 2007. Brazoria County Dream Center’s Executive Director, Terri Willis, said that since COVID, the number of families they have provided meals to has risen from 7,000 to 15,000. BCDC has several programs, including the River of Hope, which helps families with rent or utilities; the Dream Pantry; Backpack Buddies; the Back2School Bash, which provide school supplies; Dream Gifts, which provides gifts and wrapping paper to families; and disaster and crisis recoveries. They have a Health Network center that is completely independent that offers mental, dental, women’s, and regular health care needs. If residents need a referral, they will assist with those needs as well.
The Dream Pantry is a grocery store setting where individuals are issued a digital e-card, where points are uploaded to the card every month. Points are calculated according to the number of individuals in the household. Each household is entitled to one
