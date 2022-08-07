In his book, Memories of Seventy-Eight Years in Brazoria County, Frank K. Stevens remembered that the impetus for the fig-planting industry in Angleton came a few years after the arrival of E.L. “Jack” Boston, who had moved here to head the Angleton State Bank.
“Mr. Boston was a dynamic young man and he and I became good friends. During the years, we have worked together for many things that we felt were helpful to the town of Angleton,” Stevens wrote.
He clearly remembered the trip to Friendswood where residents had put in a canning plant and were doing a very good business growing Magnolia Figs and canning or preserving them in a heavy syrup, then packing them in an attractive fashion in glass jars.
He recalled that because the idea had already been used successfully by other towns in the area, local farmers and other residents met with experienced participants “and came home all fired up to get started.
A canning plant was essential to the plan, so the Angleton Fig Company was incorporated. Boston and Stevens were both active in selling the company’s stock, which was purchased primarily by local residents, though some shares were sold out of town.
Of the $60,000 worth of shares sold, Stevens recalled that Lewis Mims, head of the Freeport Sulphur Company, bought a block of the stock. Mims was named as the corporation’s president, with other directors including Stevens, Boston, Brazoria County State Bank President B.M. Jamison, and Angleton Times publisher W.F. Reed.
Right at the time that they got enough money from the sale of stock to start erection of a plant, they “were scurrying about looking for a man to employ as its manager, Stevens wrote.
“We had to design a plant and all of the various machinery needed, and the industry was so new that there just were not any men we could find who were available to fill the job, and that knew how to do it.
Although he said he couldn’t remember just how it happened, for the lack of somebody who was qualified and experienced, they turned it over to Stevens to manage the company.
At that time, Stevens was working with his father in the abstract business. He visited several fig plants that were in operation, “took some section-ruled paper and drew up plats of each plant,” showing how it was arranged, and what machinery it had.
From that, he wrote, he began trying to devise “the very best plant that I could, having been given free rein from the directors.”
They bought a site west of the railroad and south of Mulberry Street.
After tearing down an old house on that site, they laid out a building that was 120 by 40 feet in size, with 16-foot walls.
Stevens was a long-time resident who had been through a number of hurricanes, so he was determined that the building be constructed to withstand such strong winds.
He remembered that he used three by eight studs on four-foot centers, with heavy bracing on all corners and a stiffening brace as strong as another wall would have been, on the 120-foot length of the building.
These precautions were obviously effective, as the building did in fact, stand through several of the area’s worst storms with no structural damage, only to burn many years later, when it was being used as an auto repair shop.
Back in 2009, when he was 89 years old, Marvin Jacobsen remembered the fig farms. He had picked figs on Fig Lane, but when his family first moved to Angleton, it was in the spring, and there were no figs, so the plant canned beans.
He remembered that his mother had brought big hoppers of the beans from the fig plant, taking them home, where she and her children snapped them.
When they had finished with a hopper, she would take it back and get another. The hoppers were big, he said, tall and held more than a bushel, more like trash can size.
Marvin was a brother of Harry Jacobsen, who operated a blacksmith shop in Angleton. The Depression had hit while the family was living in Arizona, where they had a nice house.
When the plant for which his father worked closed down, they just left the house and moved to Florida.
They never knew what became of the house, and it had so broken his father’s heart to leave it, that he would never buy another.
Florida was impacted by the Depression, as well, and the family then came to Angleton, because his father had bought twenty acres in what was later called Bieri Farms, between Angleton and Danbury.
Harry opened the blacksmith shop, but couldn’t get a loan from the bank, because he had no collateral. He financed it with a personal loan from Louis Wilson, who was the bank president, and had made Jacobsen a $500 loan to finance opening of the shop.
Harry’s brother worked for the freight company, and also for the fig farm, spraying and taking care of the trees until the fig plant folded something he called a sad day, also a victim of the Depression.
