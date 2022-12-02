Downtown West Columbia will be a walkable cornucopia of food and activities this weekend. Shopping, food trucks, kids’ activities, holiday lights and live music mark the start of the festive season.
The West Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual Light Up the First Capitol is drawing new interest in the two-day event.
“We are very excited about this year’s Light Up the First Capitol Christmas festival. We have had a great response from vendors and the public,” said Chamber CEO and President LaBonne Casey.
Part of the excitement, Casey said, is because Broad Street will be closed to cars creating a huge pedestrian-friendly area with food trucks, outdoor seating and access to all the festival fun within easy walking distance.
Today the annual Gulf Coast CASA Giving Trees are available for viewing inside the Columbia Rosenwald School at Broad and Clay. Stop in for inspiration and vote for the best decorations today from 2 to 7 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The trees are all decorated by area businesses, organizations and individuals and donated to families sheltering children in foster care.
Saturday kicks off a flurry of activities with the 6:30 a.m. sign-in for Grit Fitness’ Gritty Grinch Trail 5K and Kids 1K at Hanson Riverside County Park, 18499 Highway 35. Runners will follow a new trail over a water crossing, across rolling hills and under ancient oaks.
Start the day right at 8 a.m. at the annual pancake breakfast and fire truck ride with Santa hosted by Pi Lambda Sorority at the fire station, 314 E. Clay St.
Chili cook-off preparations begin at 8 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., which will be the center of most festival activities.
The Holiday Market and Santa’s Workshop swing open the doors to shoppers at 10 a.m. The ladies of the Lighthouse Church welcome hungry festival-goers to the Holiday Bistro at 11 a.m. Live Christmas performances begin at 1 p.m., and there are plenty of children’s activities inside and out.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Columbia High School. The route winds down Highway 35, turn onto Brazos Ave. and ends at Prosperity Bank, 510 E. Brazos Ave. Parade entries will be lit up, including the CHS band members’ instruments.
After the parade, head to the new 1836 Pocket Park between Chesney’s Jewelry and the Columbia Historical Museum to hear the Zack Walther Band beginning at 7:45 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival continues at noon at Heritage Hall.
The Holiday Shopping Market and Santa’s Workshop go until 4 p.m. The Holiday Bistro, from noon until 2 p.m., will be provided by St. John’s Masonic Lodge. Live Christmas performances will entertain guests from 1 to 3 p.m.
