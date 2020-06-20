75 YEARS AGO
William D. Colegrove, president of Lake Jackson’s forward-looking and very active junior chamber of commerce, said, “We have done some thinking about a road to Brazoria and will probably talk with the county commissioners before the county budget for next year is set.”
Already the Jaycees have approached citizens of Brazoria and West Columbia concerning a joint meeting to discuss the project to benefit not only Lake Jackson by giving it a through highway but to be of benefit to all of this section of Brazoria County.
The proposed road would connect with the cross road from Brazoria to the Angleton-West Columbia highway and would be only a few miles long. It is thought that the needed service that the road would give would fully justify its cost. In promoting the project, the Jaycees have the hearty support of many interested citizens.
50 YEARS AGO
After two crushing defeats in getting a state beach park, a Brazosport group is making a third try, this time with encouragement from the federal level.
Congressman John Young provided fresh hope Friday. Responding swiftly to an appeal from Freeport Mayor T.C. Selman, the congressman promised federal help toward a second park site at Bryan Beach.
Mayor Selman was assisting the Tourism and Conventions Committee of the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, a group that has campaigned for four years for a state-operated beach park.
This committee was stunned last week to learn that the state had bought the Maco Stewart Ranch in Galveston County as a state park.
Since last December, when the state announced publicly that the Stewart deal was off, the Chamber group had been encouraged to believe that a Brazoria County site was again under consideration.
15 YEARS AGO
Five might be a lucky n umber for the casino boat being renovated in Bridge Harbor.
A Texas Star Casino boat, docked near the Surfside Bridge in Freeport, could begin operations by the end of July, chief operations officer Jackie Jackson said. Workers are cleaning and preparing the three-story boat for the slot machines, blackjack tables and poker tables that should arrive in the next few weeks.
Proprietors are in the process of purchasing seven acres of Freeport property at 307 Sailfish Drive. They should close on the purchase by the end of the month. The investment means the casino boat is here to stay, Jackson said.
“We’re a reputable company,” Jackson said. “We buy real estate to develop it and that’s what’s different about us.”
Casino boats have experienced a few bad hands in Freeport. A year ago, the Magic Mermaid tried to swim in Freeport, but operations were unsuccessful. Texas Treasure Casino Cruises pulled out of Freeport in February 2002, about three months after starting trips from the city. Despite promises the boat would return, it never did.
A year before, the Surfside Princess of Freeport was seized for non-payment of debt. And about a decade before that, The Sea Palace pulled up stakes and left town without prior notification.
But Jackson and common owner C. J. Perme of Missouri think the Bridge Harbor area is still worth a gamble.
“We’ve been planning for three months, and we did market research studies,” Jackson said. “We know lots have failed, but we can sustain.”
