Life was simple on the beach,” says Lake Jackson author Lauri Cruver Cherian about growing up on Puget Sound in Washington State.
Lauri recently published “Poems of the Point,” a forty-poem collection which she refers to as her ”love letter to growing up in Gig Harbor and a tribute to her parents.” The book’s cover, a window with twelve panes filled with a photo representing something from Lauri’s childhood, reflects the “snippets of reflection” contained inside.
In the opening poem “Coming Home,” Cherian marks various landmarks that she notices each time she nears the place and the memories of her childhood. She longs to cross the “Tacoma Narrows Bridge looming dark against the sky.” She remembers Anderson’s store, bike rides, and 20-cent Snickers bars. She still sees “the wrinkled ruddy face” of her Norwegian-speaking neighbor, Mrs. Lewison.
Her childhood comes to life as her poems tell of watching orca whales and eagles, digging for geoduck (“gooey duck”) clam, picking cherries and raspberries, and preparing “sushi” from seaweed “seasoned with sand and sun-dried crab parts.”
Cherian began writing poetry during the COVID period, soon after retiring from teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) in the Brazosport Independent School District. She felt inspired to write a small set of poems, which she titled “Corona Dark and Corona Light: Poems of the Pandemic.” One of the poems, which she dedicated to her daughter who works as a traveling emergency room nurse, won honorable mention in the Texas Mental Health Creative Art Contest.
Gig Harbor began as a fishing village for native tribes in the area. Next came explorers, one of whom took a small row boat – a “gig” – into the bay and became enamored by the beauty he found. Croatians came as the first White settlers, followed by Scandinavians. Cherian’s ancestors immigrated to the area from England, the Netherlands, and Norway.
Lauri’s parents bought property at Gig Harbor in 1957 and built a little house on the beach. Her mom taught third grade and elementary art, and her dad was a shop teacher of industrial arts. He could build and fix anything. They always bought used cars and boats, because her dad could always keep them running, although she and her brother and sister often worried about getting stuck out in the bay if the boat’s motor did not start.
Cherian’s initial inspiration for “Poems of the Point” came soon after her mother died. Lauri sat reviewing memorabilia from her parents’ estate in the cold, empty, kitchen. She wrote “The Kitchen,” with these closing lines:
Holding together the memories
Of joyous laughter, music, and song.
The love that once permeated the kitchen
Will fill it again.
She says the rest of the poems “just spilled out through my fingers as I typed.”
During the pandemic, Cherian took a memoir writing class offered by local author and teacher Ron Rozelle at the Brazosport Center for the Arts. Immediately after the class, Cherian and three other class members formed the “Writeous Inklings” writer’s club. Robin Pelton, Nancy Freshour, Darla Fagan, and Lauri met weekly, by zoom during the pandemic, to discuss and review each other’s works.
Searching for a publisher for “Poems of the Point,” Lauri randomly sampled other works of poetry. Through a fortuitous chain of events, she came across the name of her high school poetry teacher, Susan Donnelly. Though Lauri took only one poetry class, she remembers receiving positive encouragement to keep writing. Ms. Donnelly has also written a comment in this current work, saying that “these strong images recreate the salty shores of Puget Sound, transporting the reader to places washed by memory and love.” Cherian calls this glad reunion a “serendipitous moment, a wink from God.”
She experienced another “wink” when going through her mother’s estate. She says her mom saved everything, and among the many things, Lauri discovered a box of 200 of her grandmother’s poems. She began pulling them out of the box and typing them when a small wren got trapped in her house. As the little bird flew around the house, Lauri kept reaching into the box, typing poem after poem, until she reached for the last one, which her grandmother had titled, “The Little Wren”
Cherian has sent out 50 queries to publishing agents regarding her next project – a chapter book for young readers grades two through five titled “Four Anxious Armadillos.” Set in Argentina, this bilingual story follows the journey of four armadillo species as they become friends and learn anxiety coping skills from one another.
Lauri also has begun a novel of historical fiction, set in Tacoma, Washington, in 1910. The story revolves around a boarding house that her great grandparents ran for immigrant men and the many stories and adjustments of immigrants in a new land.
She also has a collection of sixty other poems she hopes to publish. In “As Brave as Thistles” her words focus on a season in life when one needs to be brave through illnesses, grief of losing loved ones, and how to find hope along the way.
Lauri continues her interest in immigrants and language by volunteer teaching adult ESL at International Friends at First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson. She also does volunteer ESL consulting for a program in Houston. She serves as secretary on the board of the BASF Planetarium at the Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences and has participated in numerous productions of Brazosport Center Stages.
“Poems of the Point” may be purchased through Amazon, as well as through the publisher’s website at ThePoetryBox.com. You can listen to Lauri read some of her poems on that website. Click on the “Events” tab, then go to “Poetry Box Live.”
Finally, Lauri remembers the spreading concentric circles after tossing a “wishing stone” into the bay – and “believing the impossible would become possible.”
Lauri will be holding a poetry reading open to the public at the Lake Jackson Library on Friday, December 2nd from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
