Then Jesus got into the boat and his disciples followed him.
Suddenly a furious storm came up on the lake, so that the waves swept over the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” He replied, “You of little faith, why are you so afraid?” Then he got up and rebuked the winds and the waves, and it was completely calm.
A young man went into a drugstore to buy three boxes of chocolate: small, medium and large. When the pharmacist asked him about the three boxes, he said, “Well, I’m going over to a new girlfriend’s house for supper. Then we’re going out. If she only lets me hold her hand, then I’ll give her the small box. If she lets me kiss her on the cheek, then I’ll give her the medium box. But if she really lets me smooch seriously, I’ll give her the big box.” He made his purchase and left.
That evening as he sat down at dinner with his girlfriend’s family, he asked if he could say the prayer before the meal. He began to pray, and he prayed an earnest, intense prayer that lasted for almost five minutes. When he finished his girlfriend said, “You never told me you were such a religious person.” He said, “And you never told me your dad was a pharmacist!”
It’s a good thing to pray—whatever the circumstances!
The title of this message is “P.U.S.H.,” an acronym for “Pray Until Something Happens!”
Jesus had a great deal to say about prayer. His disciples watched Him, and they said, “Lord, teach us how to pray.” They never said, “Teach us how to do miracles, or to teach, or to love people.”
The one thing about Jesus’ life that was so fascinating that they wanted to imitate him was his prayer life. His prayer life was consistent, no matter what his circumstances might be at the moment. Prayer was his lifeblood, and he never gave up. Jesus knew from personal experience … P.U.S.H …pray until something happens…because something will happen. God will act. Prayer works. And Jesus wasn’t the only one who knew the power of prayer. Throughout the scriptures we read stories of folks praying, and amazing things happening.
P.U.S.H.
Matthew 8:23-26
That’s certainly the case in today’s scripture. We’re told there was a furious storm at sea. The waves were swamping the boat. The disciples were afraid. In fact, they were so afraid that they went and found Jesus and woke him up saying, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” Do you ever feel that way sometimes? “Lord, save me! I’m going to drown!” Do ever want to wake Jesus up?? Friends, that’s praying! So the disciples hounded Jesus until he got up and, sure enough, he did something. He calmed the storm! Try reading through the New Testament sometime and see how often Jesus prayed. He prayed before he fed the 5000. (Matthew 14:19) He prayed before he walked on water. (Matthew 14:23) He prayed before he raised Lazarus from the dead. (John 11:41-42.)
Jesus knew … P.U.S.H.!
And the early church knew the power of persistent prayer, too.
One day Peter and John went to the Temple to pray. They met a lame man who asked for alms. Instead, Peter and John prayed…and the man was healed (Acts 3). Peter prayed for Tabitha…and she was raised from dead (Acts 9:40). Paul and Silas were in prison. But instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they prayed and sang. And at midnight there was an earthquake and the cell doors flew open! (Acts 16:23)
I know you have your own stories of times that your prayers have been answered. P.U.S.H.! Hoorah!
BUT…
What about those times you pray, and pray, and pray and nothing seems to happen? So you pray and pray and pray some more. And still … nothing. Then what?
In times of illness or grief … those times when you pray for a child or a friend’s welfare … when you pray for a relationship to get better, or to find a job, or for financial relief…What about when you pray and pray and pray and nothing seems to happen?
P.U.S.H.
Matthew 8:23-26
Even Jesus had that problem. Remember in the Garden of Gethsemane? Jesus prayed, all right. He prayed, “Let this cup pass from me.” (Matthew 26:39) But you know what? Jesus prayed all night, but it didn’t change his circumstances. He was still betrayed, arrested, beaten and crucified.
Or think of all the folks Jesus touched…Lazarus still died, the crowd got hungry again, Paul still had his thorn in flesh, Peter was crucified. What about those prayers? Perhaps that’s true in your own situation. Lots of prayers don’t seem to be answered. What then? Does God not care? Where’s God? I ran across an answer recently that truly helped me. I hope it helps you.
SOMETIMES HE CALMS THE STORM
SOMETIMES HE CALMS THE CHILD.
When we pray, we expect that the answer to our prayer will be that everything turns out the way we want it to. But sometimes it doesn’t work that way. So does that mean we shouldn’t pray? No. That’s when we need to pray even more, knowing that whatever the circumstances, God will calm his child. That’s what Paul learned.
In Philippians 4:6-7 he says Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And peace of God, passes all understanding, guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
But that doesn’t happen unless we pray, and pray long and hard. We have to come into God’s presence and stay there long enough for God to do something. We have to pray until something happen…until God calms his child.
That’s what happened for Jesus. Remember how Jesus ended his prayer in the Garden? He said, “Not my will, but yours be done.” And then do you remember what happened? According to Luke the angels came and strengthened him. (Luke 22:43)
P.U.S.H.
Matthew 8:23-26
It happened for Paul, too. Remember what he says happened when he prayed for his thorn in the flesh to be taken away?
(2 Corinthians 12:7-10) “The Lord said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.
“That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. You know that in your own life. You have experienced times of the peace when it passes all understanding. You prayed, and something happened. God comforted His child.’’
Friends, whatever challenge you are facing today, whatever worry, whatever care … P.U.S.H.!
And no matter what else happens, the peace of God will be with you. Amen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.