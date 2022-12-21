If you had stopped by Sweet T’s Diner down in Freeport Saturday morning, you would have found it packed with families having a pancake breakfast with Santa.
Every kid stepping through the door received a gift. One unsuspecting family received a full Christmas package.
“There are so many people that came out, but to know that we could pull this together for doing stuff like this for people in our community, it really is just heartwarming,” family gift recipient Katelyn Gonzales said.
Breakfast with Santa at the diner is a tradition that started 23 years ago with owner Tammy Davis to spread Christmas to as many kids as she could. Originally, it took place in a local bar but moved to Sweet T’s and evolved into what it is now — a tradition of giving and receiving for many in the area, a tradition that packs the diner every year.
“My kids were grown and I didn’t have no kids to buy for and Freeport has a little bit of, I guess you could say, poverty,” Davis said. “It’s just the giving, I like to help people.”
Breakfast with Santa is an event that Davis plans throughout the year. When the season comes around the corner she starts collecting toy and monetary donations for the day. However, many of the toys that are given out to the children come from Davis’s own pocket.
“A lot of people donate but not as many people have donated this year, I think it’s because prices are high and stuff like that people didn’t donate,” Davis said. “I kind of keep saving money the whole year. Most of it comes out of my pocket even though I hurt too because of the shutdowns and stuff like that.”
But, that isn’t where Davis’s generosity stops. Along with giving out a gift to every child she “adopts” a family every year to give a Christmas to with bags full of gifts and even bikes. This year’s family was the Gonzales family of five, with three boys, who came for breakfast, all completely unaware that they’d be receiving the gifts.
“I feel very at home and supported and loved by the community,” mom Katelyn Gonzales said. “We just moved here. We have a lot of family around here. My husband’s from here, but we just put our names in and we didn’t think much so it’s really beautiful to see. I didn’t know this was happening, we were just sitting over in the corner for breakfast.”
Many familiar faces could be spotted in the diner that morning as this has become something of a beloved tradition for residents. Two of the most recognizable are Santa and Mrs. Claus played by Lisa and Lucky Gilbert who have been around for half a decade participating in Breakfast With Santa.
“I have a lot of fun. They say the kids like me — I love them,” Lucky Gilbert said. “I live here in Freeport. I see these kids grow up. And they see me later and they still call me Santa. I love it.’
Breakfast With Santa will likely be around for many years because of the generosity of Davis and the effort she gives fourth to the community through the season.
“I just love doing it and I’ll keep doing it as long as I can,” Davis said.
