Fort Worth Stories
By Richard F. Selcer
University of North Texas Press
$24.95, hardcover
This is a collection of 32 bite-sized chapters of Fort Worth’s history.
Chapters include “The Comanche Raid that Never Happened,” “Longhair Jim Courtright — Legendary Marshal, Terrible Witness,” ”Hogs Rule in Cowtown,” “Fort Worth Learns to Bathe” and 22 more.
Did you know that the same day Fort Worth was mourning the death of beloved African American “Gooseneck Bill” McDonald, Dallas was experiencing a series of bombings in black neighborhoods?
Or that Fort Worth almost got the largest statue to Robert E. Lee ever put up anywhere, sculpted by the same massive talent that created Mount Rushmore?
Or that Fort Worth was once the candy-making capital of the Southwest and gave Hershey, Pennsylvania, a good run for its money as the sweet spot of the nation?
A remarkable number of national figures have made a splash in Fort Worth, including Theodore Roosevelt while he was President; Vernon Castle, the Dance King; Dr. H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer; Harry Houdini, the escape artist; and Texas Guinan, star of the Vaudeville stage and the big screen.
“Fort Worth Stories” is illustrated with 50 photographs and drawings, many never before published, and includes a collection of stories that will appeal to all who appreciate the Cowtown city.
Quentin McGown, author of “Remembering Fort Worth” and “Historic Photos of Fort Worth,” notes that the sketches expand on some well-known stories, but are more important when focused on previously untold accounts, particularly of the city’s minority communities, adding flesh and humanity to the Fort Worth saga.
Selcer is a native Fort Worth resident who holds a Ph.D. from TCU and has written more than a dozen books.
His titles for UNT Press include Volumes 1 and 2 of “Written in Blood: The History of Fort Worth’s Fallen Lawmen;” “Fort Worth Characters;” and “A History of Fort Worth in Black & White: 165 Years of African-American Life.”
Tall Walls and High Fences
By Bob Alexander and Richard K. Alford
University of North Texas Press
$34.95, hardcover
This is the first comprehensive history of Texas prisons, written by a former law enforcement officer and an officer of the Texas prisons.
Bob Alexander and Richard K. Alford chronicle the significant events and transformation of the Texas prison system from its earliest times to the present day, with special attention to the human side of the story.
Within the pages of this book are stories of prison breaks, bloodhounds chasing escapees, and gunfights. Inside the walls are deadly confrontations, human trafficking, rape, clandestine consensual trysts, and tricks turned against correctional officers.
Famous people and episodes in Texas prison history receive their due, from Texas Rangers apprehending and placing outlaws in prison to the 1974 prison siege at Huntsville.
Throughout this long history, Alexander and Alford pay special tribute to the more than seventy-five correctional officers, lawmen, and civilians who lost their lives in the line of duty.
In the foreword to the book, Bill Stephens, director of the Texas Prison Museum, writes that the authors of this book have chronicled many significant events related to the Prison System.
“It would be impossible to write about every episode which occurred in a history which now exceeds 170 years. There have been hundreds of thousands, if not more, folks that have been involved in the prison business in Texas” during this time, they note.
Chapter titles give an indication of the book’s varied contents, and of the interesting stories to be found here.
“Punishment of the refractory,” “Muzzle the guard,” “Afraid they will kill me,” and “Until his body be dead,” lead off these, and they are followed by a photo gallery provided by the Texas Prison Museum.
Other topics include, “Just like anybody’s grandmother,” “Only themselves to blame,” “put them on the spot,” and “so he can better handle a shotgun,” again followed by a photo gallery from the Prison Museum.
The third group of stories includes “Before he whacks you,” “Guts, Heart – and six rounds,” “Not dealing with Sunday School Kids,” and “An Unwilling Pioneer,” along with Photo Gallery III.
And three more sections, “Violent Convicts Commit violent acts,” “nothin’ left to lose,” and “die an outlaw’s death.”
Also included are two appendices: “Fallen Heroes and Heroines,” and “Talking the Talk: A Prison Glossary,” along with notes, a bibliography, and an index.
Lon Bennett Glenn, a Brazoria County resident who is a former warden and author of “Texas Prisons and Texas Prison Tales,” and worked for more than 30 years in the Texas criminal justice arena, has written extensively on the subject.
“This book has documented detailed events and information that I have never seen,” he said. “I know of no other work that so comprehensively covers the material.”
