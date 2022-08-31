In Texas, bigger is always better, but that’s not necessarily true when it comes to gardening where small spaces can produce a rich bounty.
Brazoria County Certified Master Gardener and certified square foot gardening instructor Mike Hatton introduced the concept Thursday during a presentation at the Sweeny Library.
There are about 16 certified instructors in the whole state, and he’s happy to share his knowledge with the public for free, Hatton said.
“I’ve been around gardening for as long as I can remember. When I was growing up, we lived out in the country, and we had row gardens. And we always worked with gardens back then,” Hatton said. “And I was 16 or 17, out there in my own garden. I had my own garden because there were certain vegetables my family liked that I didn’t like. So they told me if I wanted to eat it, grow it.”
What most people don’t know is large spaces aren’t needed in order to have a garden, he said.
“You don’t have to live on 50 acres to grow your own vegetables. You can grow enough vegetables to last a family of four with five, four-foot by eight-foot beds,” Hatton said. “I can grow as much in two, four-blade beds as you can in 1,700 square feet.”
The secrets to planting a successful square foot garden include having a rich soil mix, the ability to put in more seeds per type of vegetable and growing the vegetables up on a trellis, he said.
Hatton discussed 10 basic principles of square foot gardening with one of the most important elements being to create your own “Mel’s Mix,” which is not typically labeled a garden soil but has the nutrients and density that will help your vegetables grow, he said.
Mel’s Mix consists of compost, peat moss and coarse vermiculite and needs a water supply in very precise measurements.
The mixture can cost anywhere from $175 to $500 to blend, but it will yield plenty of vegetables that end up costing less later, Hatton said.
Next, Hatton reviewed the eight steps to building a square foot garden, which included planting parameters for seeds per square foot.
For example, one extra-large crop such as broccoli or cabbage can be grown in a single square foot, but you can also plant and grow four leaf lettuces, nine medium crops of beets or 16 small crops of carrots or onions per square foot, he said.
There’s no need to worry about not having any experience starting out, he said.
“You would do stuff like the beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, squash — stuff like that is real easy to grow up. And I’ve got four or five people that they’ve never grown anything in their life and they’re feeding their family vegetables all year,” Hatton said.
It’s a great way to get out in the garden and mess around, and it’s a stress relief, he said.
Gardening at home on a smaller scale allows people to enjoy the activity as well as have access to some of their favorite varieties of fruits and vegetables. Class attendee Donna Baskin wants to be able to enjoy her favorites again after having back surgery. She came to the class to see what she could learn about smaller gardens, she said.
“I love fresh tomatoes and fresh cucumbers. … When I was able to have a garden, I loved it,” Baskin said. “But in the last several years, I’ve not been able to do what I want to. And he’s (Hatton) a close personal friend so I know some of the stuff that he’s been doing and the idea of getting to do a small garden for my cucumbers or for my tomatoes, I would like to do that again.”
Larry Cobb, an experienced gardener from Sargent, said he’s highly involved with the community garden they have but is also interested in producing more while taking up less space if possible, he said.
He’s also concerned about the state of the nation which motivates him to cultivate his own food resources, Cobb said.
“Somebody posted online that, with the world situation today, we’ve had over 100 food processing plants damaged or destroyed and you’re starting to see food shortages. Prices are going up,” he said.
Attendee Lane Ward wholeheartedly agreed with Cobb about the food shortages and will consider dipping his hands into gardening in the future, he said.
“I learned a lot. I didn’t know much about composting until now,” Ward said. “I think that’s the first thing I’m gonna try to memorize the best.”
The best thing about growing gardens in Texas is we have an 11-month growing season, Hatton said.
Start planning a fall garden now, and just about anything you can grow now can grow in the spring, he said.
