Have you ever gotten up in the morning expecting to do great things before the day is over? You just know this is the day all the things you have been putting on the back burner will get done before your head hits the pillow tonight. Well, the first thing that sets the tone for the day is … you fill up the Keurig coffee pot with water just to discover that you didn’t take the top off to let the water fill up the empty holder. But being wide awake, you see where all the water has gone. So being the quick study you are, you say a couple of four-letter words and start mopping up the water. Shake it off, and proceed to make the coffee and head to the sofa. OK, I’ll stop saying “you,” you know it’s me.
I spill some coffee on the sofa, and why the heck not. While I’m getting a wet cloth to mop it up, Bentley has now developed a taste for coffee. But it still needs to be cleaned up after him licking it up. Best thing here is the sofa is leather, so no problem. Now, to ween Bentley off coffee - Again, a couple of four-letter words (like heck and darn), then move on. If I was half as smart as I thought I was that’s when I should have just gone back to bed.
But no, I stay up and make more messes and clean ups. The rest of the day went south.
Oh well, the floor needed mopping anyway. I’ll just say, there some times when darn and heck just don’t cut it. Don’t ask.
Stir-Fried Lemon-Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
2 garlic cloves, minced, or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 pound uncooked peeled deveined medium shrimp tails removed
1/3 cup stir-fry sauce, (see recipe below)
4 medium green onions, sliced (about 1/4 cup)
2 teaspoons honey
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions:
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over high heat until hot. Add garlic and shrimp; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are pink and firm.
Add remaining ingredients; toss to mix. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce is of desired consistency.
Easy Stir Fry Sauce
Ingredients:
2-3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (or a bit of fresh minced ginger)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 soy sauce or 1/2 cup tamari soy sauce
1/4 cup cider vinegar or 1/4 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup water
1-1/2 cups beef broth, or 1-1/2 cups chicken broth (I use chicken broth if my stir fry will have chicken, etc)
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a large glass jar with a lid. Screw lid on. Shake well. You can store in fridge up to 2 weeks. Shake well before using.
To use sauce: stir fry your vegetables and meat as desired, add appropriate amount of sauce, bring to a boil, boil for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Serve.
Slow-Cooker Garlic Chicken
Ingredients:
1 large onion, halved, cut into thin slices
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves
1 teaspoon dried basil leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cut-up whole chicken (3-1/2 to 4 pounds).
Spray 5 to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Place onion and garlic in slow cooker.
In small bowl, mix thyme, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Rub each piece of chicken with herb mixture. Arrange chicken pieces over onion, in single layer if possible.
Cover; cook on High heat setting 4 hours 30 minutes or Low heat setting 6 to 7 hours or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest pieces are cut to bone (at least 155 degrees.)
Set oven control to broil. Line broiler pan or cookie sheet with foil. Using slotted spoon, remove chicken from slow cooker and place, skin side up, on pan. Broil with tops 6 inches from heat 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown.
Tips: For a quick side dish, buy a box of couscous mix. Try one of the many different flavors available.
Use Italian seasoning in place of the thyme, basil and oregano. (I think that is the one I would use. I love Italian for a marinade. Yeah, it’s me Gin. I did use this a lot before I stopped cooking.
Comment: Made this last night with four plump chicken thighs (trimmed off excess skin and fat) seasoned with basil, thyme, seasoned salt, and pepper. I chopped the onion rather than sliced. After 5-1/2 hours on low, I broiled for a crisp skin. There was enough accumulated liquid and onions to make two delicious servings of Minute Rice (I also added a large handful of frozen peas). This is going into my save file.
OK, that’s it for today. Stay safe.
