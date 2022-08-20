This summer I discovered a unique and delicious treat — gourmet, all-natural ingredient popsicles, called Shiver Sticks, that taste like heaven. They’re good. Too good to share. Even with my own children. That’s a pretty selfish confession from a pastor and father who strives to teach my kids and church not to be selfish in life as we reflect Jesus’ selflessness.
Sometimes I struggle with selfishness. Do you have that struggle too? I think we all do, and with matters even more significant than popsicles. We all struggle to exercise selflessness and sacrifice with not just our kids, but also our spouse, significant other, parents, friends, co-workers, neighbors and even strangers (just think about how self-centered we can be while driving in traffic or checking out our groceries.)
That’s because selfishness is human, but it is not Christian. It may be the way of some Christians, but it is not the way of Christ. We will see that clearly in John 8 as we learn about Jesus and his character.
John 8:12 (NIV)
When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
In verse 12 we have an “I Am” statement from Jesus. These are always important because they’re claims to deity and explainers of Jesus’ identity as the God-Man. Here he says, I am the light of the world. This reference to light is significant, in that it is a Messianic title – a declaration that he is the Christ, the deliver God promised through the Prophets. In John 8, Jesus is claiming to be this promised light for all people, for all time, for the whole earth. That’s a big bold claim. That’s not all though. He claims whoever follows him will be delivered from this present darkness and be given the gift of true life.
The Light of the World illuminates this often confusing, disorienting place for us, and makes sense of our very existence. Jesus, the Light of the World, makes everything else make sense. He is the light that brings salvation, the light that gives life. But here’s the deal, we wouldn’t have the promised Light of the World without Jesus’ selflessness. If Jesus is selfish we live in darkness, but because Jesus is selfless, stepping out of heaven and humbly stepping into the earth he created, we get life now. Selflessness is the way of Christ. Jesus does not struggle with generously sharing his life like we do.
Jesus continued in John 8:21, saying…
John 8:21 (NIV)
“I am going away, and you will look for me, and you will die in your sin. Where I go, you cannot come.”
He’s going back to heaven, where he came from, after he goes to the cross. And he issues a sobering warning here: you cannot come to heaven because of your sin. Ouch. That’s bad news.
John 8:22-24 (NIV)
This made the Jews ask, “Will he kill himself? Is that why he says, ‘Where I go, you cannot come’?” But he continued, “You are from below; I am from above. You are of this world; I am not of this world. I told you that you would die in your sins; if you do not believe that I am He, you will indeed die in your sins.”
Jesus clarifies for them, you cannot come to heaven – at least not on your own. Here Jesus presents an exemption, salvation. Simply put: no “light of life,” equals no eternal life. Unless…unless you believe “I am He.”
John 8:25-30 (NIV)
“Who are you?” they asked. “Just what I have been telling you from the beginning,” Jesus replied. “I have much to say in judgment of you. But he who sent me is trustworthy, and what I have heard from him I tell the world.” They did not understand that he was telling them about his Father. So Jesus said, “When you have lifted up the Son of Man, then you will know that I am he and that I do nothing on my own but speak just what the Father has taught me. The one who sent me is with me; he has not left me alone, for I always do what pleases him.” Even as he spoke, many believed in him.
There are two things I want to draw your attention to here. Verse 28 states, “when you have lifted up the Son of Man you will know that I am He.” Jesus is talking here about the cross and his sacrificial death. He will die, but he will not stay dead, and in his death and resurrection they will know he is the Messiah. Secondly, verse 29 – I always do what pleases him (the Father). Jesus is saying here, I am not just a sacrifice – I am a perfect, sinless sacrifice. You are incapable of doing what pleases God; I have lived it perfectly. Your sin keeps you from heaven, my sinless perfection proves that I am from there. The Heaven-sent, perfect Christ on the Roman cross is the only sacrifice that gets us heaven. Here’s the point, Jesus sacrificed himself to give us life eternally. You will not find anyone who has sacrificed more for you than Jesus. He gave up heaven to give you heaven. That is good news.
What does he ask in return? It’s simple. It’s in John 8:12. Follow me. You see, Jesus is an example to be followed, but he is more than our example. He is our “unless” – he is our salvation. You don’t get there by following Jesus’ example – you can never get there on your own, no matter how good, how selfless, how sacrificing you are. Unless you believe, trusting in faith, in him – you will die in your sins. But if you have faith and follow him you will have the light of life.
This light and life, now and eternally, is a free gift of grace. Once you freely have it, Jesus expects you to generously use it. Yes, to follow his example. To live like him, and perhaps even die like him. To generously share what has generously been shared with you.
And yet, I struggle to share my popsicles. Even with my own kids.
Let’s get very practical now and read these words from Philippians 2 on how to live selflessly.
Philippians 2:1-4 (NIV)
Therefore if you have any encouragement from being united with Christ, if any comfort from his love, if any common sharing in the Spirit, if any tenderness and compassion, then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being one in spirit and of one mind. Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.
In my Bible this section of Philippians 2 is titled, Imitating Christ’s Humility. Do you want to imitate Jesus, follow his example, live generous, be a light because you have the light?
Then seek to live out these 3 things from the passage above:
1. Don’t be selfish.
2. Values others above yourself.
3. Serve the interests of others.
As Christ-followers our calling is to live like Jesus, becoming more and more like in him in our attitudes and actions as a result of his grace working in our lives. We look most like Jesus when we are becoming less selfish and more selfless. Less self-centered, more others-focused.
Less self-serving and more loving and sacrificial. Imagine if we all selflessly sacrificed like Jesus (even in little, everyday ways) – valuing others around us and serving them. In our homes, schools, work places, neighborhoods, our churches, and even in the check-out lines of the grocery store, imagine what could happen.
The world around us just might get a little taste of heaven, and be introduced to the life changing “Light of the World.”
