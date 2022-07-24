Did you know that God wants to constantly speak to you throughout the day? God created us to have intimacy with Him. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.” (James 4:8) Do you think God loved you enough to die for you but not enough to speak to you? When you begin working out, you start to see improvement each day. Each step with God will help you see and hear more clearly as He leads you closer to Him. God is even speaking now, stirring a desire and expectancy in you to hear His voice. God speaks because He loves you.
God’s will is to be personally present with you and speaking with you moment by moment as you go through life. “Pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17) He cares about everything that concerns you. God notices even a tiny sparrow that falls to the ground (Matthew 10:29). The fact is, no problem is too big and no detail too small for God to not care or notice. “With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.” (Mark 10:27)
1. Obedience gives you a key to unlock doors. Anyone who wants to know God, to walk closely with Him- must obey Him. Obedience to God proves our love for Him (1 John 5:2-3), demonstrates our faithfulness to Him (1 John 2:3-6), glorifies Him in the world (1 Peter 2:12), and opens avenues of blessing for us (John 13:17).
Deuteronomy 4:5-6 says, “Look, I now teach you these decrees and regulations just as the Lord my God commanded me, so that you may obey them in the land you are about to enter and occupy. Obey them completely, and you will display your wisdom and intelligence among the surrounding nations.”
2. Ask- Start from the presumption that He loves you and wants to communicate with you. Thank Him for choosing to make Himself known to you. Ask God to give you an openness to hear and respond faithfully to what He wants to tell you. When you read the Bible, ask God to make the Bible’s words come alive for you and become conduits through which He sends His thoughts, faith, and love into your soul.
3. Wait- If you want to have an intimate relationship with God, you are going to have to develop the fine art of faith and patience. Great spiritual people were not born fully developed. From the life of Enoch, we learn that development takes time (Genesis 5:21-24). Even Jesus grew in wisdom and stature (Luke 2:52).
Invite Him to remove distractions and teach you how to hear His voice. And then wait patiently for Him to speak. “Blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD” (Psalm 40:1) Make a habit of intentionally and expectantly listening for whatever God may want to tell you. Waiting to hear is part of the prayer discipline. When you are praying, you are putting out but when you are waiting on God you are taking in. Taking in translates to strength. “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings as eagles; They shall run, and not be weary; And they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
God wants to make His voice known to you. His sheep know his voice. “To him the doorkeeper opens, and the sheep hear his voice; and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. And when he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice. Yet they will by no means follow a stranger, but will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers.” (John 10:3-5) He has no desire to confuse you. God’s voice carries the weight of authority within it, and expresses a spirit of peace, confidence, joy, reasonableness, and goodwill. The combination of His Spirit within you and His living word, the Bible, in front of you is His plan for teaching you to recognize His voice.
Here are a few testimonials:
I was so emotional and I wanted to vent to someone close. I asked God if it was the right decision to vent to this particular friend. He said no. Eventually, I had peace after time. I found out the person I wanted to vent to couldn’t keep secrets and couldn’t be trusted.
I wanted to transfer from postpartum to recovery. God was telling me to be patient and He will give me the right department to work in. Then day surgery had an opening and I knew it was the place for me. God works things out in your favor. “A man’s heart deviseth his way: But the LORD directeth his steps.” (Proverbs 16:9) My last day in postpartum I told my coworker that I was transferring to day surgery and she told me that she applied and didn’t get the job. God knows the plans he has for you, plans to prosper you and give you a future. -Anonymous
Pastor Brenda George:
God is love. Love is the fulfillment of the law. Love makes all of life work as it should. I find this is the main thing God wants to speak to us on a daily basis. Love is the encouragement, right perspective, and proper motivation for what we all face in day to day life.
How do you know if the information is from God? You will know it’s directly from God if it’s past the “What Would Jesus Do?” question.
That still voice of discernment that you feel in your inner being that feels like a soft flutter is 90 percent of the time him trying to get your attention. Be very careful to nurture it, develop it and follow it daily. People ask me all the time “Pastor Brenda do you hear the audible voice of God?” And I tell them “Yes, I do and it is so calming.” Then they ask me “Do you have a word from God for me — normally my answer is no, but there are other times a pure prophetic message is given just for them. I speak calmly, just like he speaks to me . He is 100 percent out of 100 percent accurate every time.
It always comes back to John 3:16 where the greatest love was shared.
