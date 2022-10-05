TYLER
L J students earn UT-Tyler recognition
The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll.To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters. Among the honorees were Amanda Price and Ashley Solesbee of Lake Jackson.
TUSCALOOSA, ALA
Green on Dean’s List
Klint Green of Lake Jackson was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for summer semester 2022.
A total of 383 students enrolled during summer semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
MANCHESTER, NH
SNHU announces academic honors
Southern New Hampshire University recently announced students named to the Summer 2022 President’s List and Dean’ts List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Honorees included:
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Alvin: Lee Diaz
Angleton: Haylee Hobson
Arcola: David Joseph Barron
Lake Jackson: Josephine Baladez; Britni Vasquez
Manvel: Darryl Perry of Manvel
Rosharon: Kelly Ward; Eva Torres; Rosharon
Pearland: Kentrell Edwards; Adam Barrett; Eddy Curry; Jamarcus Thompson; Jason Liu; Juan Burks; Ramsha Hassan; Bobby Bumgarner
West Columbia: Diego Gonzalez
DEAN’S LIST
Alvin: Lupito Salas
Guy: Danielle Jones
Iowa Colony: Nicole Riggs
Pearland: Dalteil Jackson; Diamond Rodgers
Sweeny: Brittany Hill
West Columbia: Crystal Rose
HUNTSVILLE SHSU graduates 353
The following area students received degrees during the 2022 summer semester at Sam Houston State University.
Alvin
Antonia Collett, Master of Arts, Mathematics
Jose Salinas II, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management
Kennedy Weldon, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude
Angleton
Melody Glass, Bachelor of Science, Education
Caleb Griffith, Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laude
Brazoria
Maci Aucoin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
Lake Jackson
John Montgomery, Master of Science, Criminal Justice Lead and Mgt
Olivia Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Sweeny
James Laughlin, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Ranesha Strambler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
West Columbia
Katelynn Holzapfel, Master of Science, Agriculture
Amber Neal, Master of Library Science, Library Science
Kyle Stanford, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science
