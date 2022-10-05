TYLER

L J students earn UT-Tyler recognition

The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll.To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. To be considered for this recognition, a student must qualify as a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree. This recognition is made in fall and spring semesters. Among the honorees were Amanda Price and Ashley Solesbee of Lake Jackson.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA

Green on Dean’s List

Klint Green of Lake Jackson was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for summer semester 2022.

A total of 383 students enrolled during summer semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

MANCHESTER, NH

SNHU announces academic honors

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced students named to the Summer 2022 President’s List and Dean’ts List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Honorees included:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Alvin: Lee Diaz

Angleton: Haylee Hobson

Arcola: David Joseph Barron

Lake Jackson: Josephine Baladez; Britni Vasquez

Manvel: Darryl Perry of Manvel

Rosharon: Kelly Ward; Eva Torres; Rosharon

Pearland: Kentrell Edwards; Adam Barrett; Eddy Curry; Jamarcus Thompson; Jason Liu; Juan Burks; Ramsha Hassan; Bobby Bumgarner

West Columbia: Diego Gonzalez

DEAN’S LIST

Alvin: Lupito Salas

Guy: Danielle Jones

Iowa Colony: Nicole Riggs

Pearland: Dalteil Jackson; Diamond Rodgers

Sweeny: Brittany Hill

West Columbia: Crystal Rose

HUNTSVILLE SHSU graduates 353

The following area students received degrees during the 2022 summer semester at Sam Houston State University.

Alvin

Antonia Collett, Master of Arts, Mathematics

Jose Salinas II, Bachelor of Business Admin, Management

Kennedy Weldon, Bachelor of Science, Education, Magna Cum Laude

Angleton

Melody Glass, Bachelor of Science, Education

Caleb Griffith, Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laude

Brazoria

Maci Aucoin, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Lake Jackson

John Montgomery, Master of Science, Criminal Justice Lead and Mgt

Olivia Shaw, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Sweeny

James Laughlin, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Ranesha Strambler, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

West Columbia

Katelynn Holzapfel, Master of Science, Agriculture

Amber Neal, Master of Library Science, Library Science

Kyle Stanford, Bachelor of Science, Computing Science

