Shouts of abiding love, appreciation and birthday blessings to a remarkable educator, mentor, Christian motivator and the former and much-loved Sweeny Junior High School principal and coach, Raymond Washington.
We honor you for always igniting passion and positive energy into the lives of our youth both on and off the court. You assisted students in developing character, personality and taught them fundamentals of being team players. You determined your students’ potentials and talents and you gave them the essential tools to get the most from their athletic and academic abilities. Helping our youth have a chance to succeed is awesome and is by far one of the greatest honors a person can have as an educator and a coach. They are professions of love because you cannot mold the mind and build the body without the spirit of love.
Through your Christ-like examples and loving personality you have shown your students, their families and our communities that caring is personal, and it is rooted in our set of values, concerns and aspirations.
As you celebrate this great milestone, we pray God will continue to strengthen your faith, establish your steps and grant you a long and prosperous life.
“If it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach; if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead, do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully.” Romans 12:7-8
Shouts of overwhelming love and congratulatory blessings to Harriet Lenay Johnson — a 2002 honor graduate of Sweeny High School, a 2006 honor graduate of the University of Houston, former member of the Mims Community and of the Zion Temple AME Church, a member of the Greater Mount Zion Educational Board, a board member of the Mims Community Center, a proud recipient of the University of Houston’s 2022 President’s Excellence Award and a blessed and highly favored woman of God.
In her position of director, Admissions and Recruitment Graduate and Professional Programs C.T. Bauer College of Business, Lenay was awarded the President’s Excellence Award for her meritorious service, dedication and contributions to the university beyond the requirements or expectations of the job. God’s blessings will surpass even our greatest expectations when we put Him first in our hearts and in our lives and seek His righteousness.
As Christians in our world, we are to be “Living Epistles” of God’s word, “Thermostats” not “Thermometers” affecting the environment, not just reflecting it. Our prayer is that God will continue to keep you humble as He elevates you in your professional and spiritual walk to make our world a more delightful and beautiful place to live.
“Be an example to all believers in what you do and say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith and your purity.” Is Timothy 4:12
Shouts of eternal love and joyful birthday blessings to a distinguished and honored group of men and women who are driven by faith, the Rev. Herman Powell, Patricia Johnson, Shonda Christmas, Frances Fields, Jalessia Williams and Javon Butler. They are a lovely band of friendly and caring individuals, eager to provide encouragement and support whenever and wherever needed the most.
When we encourage others, in the process we are encouraged because we make a commitment and difference in someone’s life. When we carry out acts of kindness, we get a wonderful feeling because we rise by lifting others. Each of you have shown us that we can make a positive difference in the world and that to know is to care, and to care is to act, and to act is to make a difference.
As you embrace another year of happiness, our prayer is that each of you will continue to grow spiritually, continue to allow God to be the center of your lives, and continue to keep soaring and excelling in all your endeavors.
“We give thanks to God always for all of you, constantly mentioning you in our prayers, remembering before our God and Father your works of faith and labor of love and steadfastness of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.” 15 Thessalonians 2-4a
Shouts of abiding love and graceful birthday well-wishes to a mighty psalmist of God created and empowered to do God’s work, First Lady Olivia James. Olivia stands beside her husband in ministry at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, where she is a powerful praise and prayer warrior overflowing with love and encouragement.
We rejoice and celebrate one more year that God has allowed you to grace us with your presence. Olivia is a mighty and beautiful woman of God and lives a life where others can see the power of God moving in and through her. She has a large heart, a contagious smile, a caring pure and sweet spirit and is full of God’s love.
When we live in love, we are living in God and God is living in us. His blessings flow through us and out into the world. Our prayer is that you will forever be surrounded by the warmth of your loved ones, the joy of your friends and the kindness from God Almighty.
“God is love, and all who live in love live in God and God lives in them.” 1st John 4:16
