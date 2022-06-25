As our physique becomes less attractive, our personalities must become more attractive.
None of us can help it that we lose the physical attributes that attracted our husbands and wives; but knowing that, we absolutely must become more attractive in how nice we are.
Many people, it seems, don’t get that. While they lose their physical appeal, they become crotchety. Then I ask in my private thinking, “What is there to love?” Or, “How would one spewing negativity think that the person in his or her space would stay ‘in love.’”
As I’ve said a thousand times in counseling: “We fall ‘in love’ by seeing things we like about the object of our affection; we fall ‘out of love’ by seeing things we don’t like about the object of our affection. Therefore, don’t demonstrate what not to like.”
In marriage counseling I’ve noticed that the obvious is being lost sight of. The first observation is the one with which I’ve introduced this column.
The second one is this: A healthy tree bears healthy fruit, and, therefore, a healthy relationship bears healthy intimacy.
That means that the two must enjoy one another’s company and cultivate a healthy relationship before love-making can be wanted and fulfilling.
I say, “You can’t be careless in your relationship by not having one another’s backs, saying catty things to each other, calling each other horrid names, not returning phone calls, not returning texts, arguing about money, being AWOL, and a myriad of other repulsive things, and then suddenly ask, “You wanna do it?” In other words, “Are you attracted to me?”
Said aloud or not, the answer is: “No. You are disrespectful. Why would I want to do intimate things with a careless person?”
Readers, all mates need to get their trees healthy by Wednesday. That’s because June 29 is National Hug Holiday.
The third observation is this: Each must set his or her pointer on “what’s right with my partner” and get it off of “what’s wrong with my partner.”
If what’s wrong with my partner is noted and the results are collected in memory, the evidence will stack up to justify a separation or divorce. And if forgiveness is turned off, Katie bar the door (meaning: there is trouble ahead).
The first handout that I provide to married couples in counseling contains these six admonitions:
1) Stop offending.
2) Start consistently showing respect.
3) Become more attractive on a daily basis.
4) Be just and fair toward one another.
5) Grant each other new hope.
6) Be consistent in attending counseling.
The fourth one is this: Restore having fun together.
Think back with me: Do you remember the exhilaration of playing Hide-and-Go Seek when the one searching became close? Do you remember how exhilarating it was to race to safety? I, smile, remembering how girls were so full of emotion that they squealed when the race was tight.
That powerfully positive feeling of exhilaration needs to be part of marriage on a regular basis. Schedule exhilarating experiences every week because fun absorbs negative neurotransmitter chemicals and releases positive ones—a cleansing of the mind, if you please. If fun is neglected, the brain gets congested with negativity.
The fifth observation is this: Attend church together.
The interchange that exhilaration provides to the mind, spiritual renewal provides to the heart. We need to hold our attitudes and behaviors up to God asking, “How does that look to you?”
When we are convicted of a flaw in our personalities, we need to ask God for forgiveness and commit to improvement. Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.
On another subject, did you know Alvin harbors a wonderful secret? It’s Resoft Park.
In my local wanderings, I discovered this northernmost Brazoria County Park. It has a sizable lake with two islands. Both islands are rookeries (nesting colonies) for seabirds. “Hey, seabirds!” I wanted to shout, “The sea is about 30 miles South. Why are you seabirds in Alvin?”
There are Roseate Spoonbills, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Blue Heron, Double-Crested Cormorants, various crane and newly hatched chicks swimming behind their mamas, making cute ripples—so picturesque.
I made great friends out of the Wood Ducks, Mallards, a tall threatening white goose, and even an Egyptian Goose with my cache of corn furnished by park manager, Denice Apgar.
And on another subject: Those old National Geographics with which you’ve wondered what to do, drop them off at the front door of His Love Counseling Services. I have a young couple who is collecting them. Thanks to those who’ve already dropped off several.
Parting recreational idea: Resolt Park is a perfect place to picnic beside the lake, while allowing your children or grandchildren to enjoy nature. If you have a big group, you can rent the Nolan-Ryan Pavilion which comes with electricity, running water and a BBQ pit.
