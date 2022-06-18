Local audiences can experience the life of Holocaust survivor Corrie ten Boom in a dramatic production of her journey this weekend.
“The Hiding Place,” a live musical performed by The Shining Light Players, a touring group out of Pensacola, Florida, will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at First Baptist Church of Clute, 101 Brazoswood Drive. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.
Boom’s life is an enthralling story that includes a world of spies and espionage. Together with her sister, Betsie, and her elderly father, Casper, Boom heroically hid Jews from the Nazi invaders in their small Dutch town, according to a summary provided by Christopher St. Clair, associate and youth pastor of First Baptist Church of Clute.
The betrayed family is deported to German concentration camps. Casper and Betsie both die in the camps, following horrendous suffering, but in 1945, Boom is released. She spends the next 40 years traveling the world, sharing her testimony of forgiveness and the hope found in Jesus Christ in the midst of suffering.
The play, based off of the book of the same name by Corrie ten Boom with John and Elisabeth Sherrill, was created by Stephen Joseph Burke after reading it as a teenager.
“Well, I read the book, when I was about 15 years old, and it just inspired me so much to see a family that went through such a dark time in history and were able to help others to keep their faith through such a difficult time,” said Burke, who directs the production. “And I wondered, what would I do in such a situation? And so I spent a lot of time thinking about it — living in that book. I felt like it was a life-changing book for me.”
Burke started writing the music for the play when he was 15 or 16 years old. It would be another 16 years before he saw his dream come together by creating the production with the Shining Light Players, he said.
“Every year, we put together a team and we travel across the country,” Burke said. “And so we have actors joining us from from New York, from South Carolina, from southern Florida, all of us coming together. We meet here in Pensacola and we travel.”
The swing through Texas is a first for the troupe.
“This will be our first time heading that direction with ‘The Hiding Place.’ But we spend a week rehearsing six hours a day and then we head out on the road,” Burke said. “And we’ve been doing this for several years now. I guess eight years we’ve been going on the road with this show, and it’s always exciting. It’s always a blessing to share the story.”
St. Clair is a former actor with the troupe who was involved with the first performances of the musical. When Burke got the invitation to perform in San Antonio, he saw it as a perfect opportunity to reach out to St. Clair and offer to share the performance with the Brazosport community.
“Yeah, we’re excited about the opportunity to have them here. Because again, it’s based on a true story,” St. Clair said. “This is a real person, her actual story, and we’re excited about sharing that story with our community, and with anybody who’s able to come that night. And it’s a powerful story, not just based on a real person, but also of forgiveness, and the power of forgiveness in a person’s life, and to see that played out before you in drama on stage is very powerful and impactful just knowing that it’s not made up.”
Boom’s story can seem dark at times, but the overall message is one of hope, Burke said.
“The play deals with a lot of dark issues, but we don’t want to focus on that,” he said. “We want to focus on hope. We want our audience to leave inspired. We never want them to feel depressed because people went through such a difficult time, but we want them to leave with the light which is Jesus Christ.”
The cast has 14 members and includes Burke’s wife playing Boom and his two daughters playing versions of her at the ages of 8 and 17. Also performing are Ray Gibbs, former tenor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City as the father, and Rich Swingle, also a New Yorker who who has been in more than 45 films, Burke said.
There will be an opportunity to meet and greet the cast after the performance.
“It’s life-changing. That’s been a general comment, and I don’t say that to boast, but the story changed my life,” Burke said. “So we are always learning something even in rehearsals. We’re always learning something from this story and we love to share it because it does give such hope.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.