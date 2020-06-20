What a dull life I’m having right now. In reality, nothing much has changed.
Just waiting for the American Legion Hall to open up again. Of course, when and if it ever does, I’ll have to get my dancing legs back to dancing at least one song before they give out.
I guess I could get outside and walk some, but it’s either too hot or too late. One can always make excuses for something one doesn’t want to do. But, one can always find the time to do what one wants to do.
Linda sent me a picture of sheep Lucy and her new baby lamb. It is so sweet. I think she is running out of names for all those cute babies. She could name it Gin! She didn’t say what gender it was, but Gin would still work. The sweet little thing wouldn’t know the difference.
Cheryl calls her collection of girls and one boy “girls.” Trout could care less; he thinks he is one of the girls. No one has told him any different. When Cheryl calls the “girls” to their room, he comes waddling right along. Seems funny to me when I’m there to see him join in for some silly reason. I guess because I know he’s a boy.
Well, Becky is up to it again — cooking something delicious she wants to share with us.
She said, “I’m making these now with cream cheese frosting … yum!”
Banana Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 medium ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 cup)
FROSTING
1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 3/4 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in bananas.
Spread into a greased 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (do not overbake). Cool.
For frosting, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually beat in enough confectioners’ sugar to achieve desired consistency. Frost bars. Store in the refrigerator.
Becky,
Those do sound so yummy. Of course, yummier when eaten warm! But then I guess its OK to store them in the fridge; that would be the leftovers … if there are any!
I gotta be honest with you, when I saw the name of this recipe I thought our Ms. Becky had gone around the bend. But read on, don’t make assumptions like I did.
Hi Gin,
How easy is this! Two ingredients! Just think of all the ice cream flavors you could use … tiramisu or …
Ice-Cream Bread
Ingredients
1 pint (2 cups) ice cream, softened
1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
Directions
Stir together ice cream and flour, stirring just until flour is moistened. Spoon batter into a greased and floured 8-by-4-inch loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center of bread comes out clean. Remove from pan, and cool on a wire rack.
Note: Batter may also be divided evenly between two greased and floured 5-by-3-inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center of bread comes out clean.
You can see Becky has a whole more imagination than I do … tiramisu? Of course, I would use Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla. Or I could get creative and use strawberry.
I thought when I started making the three-ingredient peanut butter cookies, that was the ultimate. But now bread with two ingredients.
Thanks, Becky, for both of the recipes. If someone makes this bread, let me know how you like it. Just because it only has two ingredients doesn’t mean it won’t be good. The three-ingredient peanut butter cookies are some of the best cookies I’ve ever eaten, and I’m not a big cookie lover.
I hope every dad is having a good Father’s Day. I hope you love your tie. Or maybe you got your own personal coffee cup! And maybe you didn’t get anything but a Happy Father’s Day phone call … just as good as a tie.
Stay healthy.
