Yesteryears for June 4, 2022

75 years ago
Plans for the entertainment June 18 of some 20 disabled veterans of World War II are nearing completion, G.C. Hardman, chairman of the committee working on the project, announced to the Kiwanis club Wednesday noon at the regular meeting at the Dow hotel.
The outing, sponsored by the Kiwanis club working in cooperation with Andy Anderson, Houston sportswriter, will include a fishing trip in the Gulf in board provided by local commercial fishers with a fish fry that evening at the community house.
Veterans already signed up for the trip include several men blinded in service as well as several amputees for whom attendants and special equipment will be needed. Three members of the club will accompany each boat to help the veterans in any way possible, but mainly to lend the moral support of their presence. These members will not be fishing members of the part.
Fullest cooperation is being received from all agencies and individuals connected with the project, Judge Hardman stated, and several prizes have been contributed by Freeport and Houston merchants to the veterans securing the first fish caught in each boat and also for the one catching the largest fish.
50 years ago
Texas must build a superport to handle giant ships of the future if it hopes to escape an energy crisis, a Texas A&M researcher said Wednesday.
James R. Bradley, director of A&M Industrial Economics Research Division, told a luncheon club meeting, “as much as we dislike being tied to sources of supply not directly under American control, it appears that two-thirds of the crude oil and nearly one-half of the natural gas we will consume in 1985 will come from sources outside the United States.”
Bradley, who directed a study on the economic impact of supertankers, said that Texas, with its huge petrochemical base to its economy, will be greatly affected by the energy shortage.
“But no ship larger than 80,000 to 90,000 deadweight tons can enter Texas ports,” he said. “Many tankers on the high seas are larger than 300,000 deadweight tons, and contracts have already been signed to build vessels approaching one-half-million tones. A shipbuilder in Japan has recently announced plans to build a dry-dock in which ships of a million-ton size can be constructed.”
“It is no longer a question of ‘should we build an offshore port terminal,’” Bradley said, “but rather the question before us now is ‘when are we going to build a superport for Texas?’”
15 years ago
OYSTER CREEK — The only law enforcement leader the city has ever known, Robert Bruce Hays, died Saturday, leaving the city with “big shoes to fill,” Mayor Louis Guidry said.
Hays, known to everyone as “R.B.,” was 72.
“He was a character. I think every citizen will miss R.B. It just took a phone call, and he would be there,” Guidry said. “He’s been involved in government since we’ve been incorporated. If you ever needed any help, he would offer it. He was the kind of guy that took care of Oyster Creek.”
Hays was a lifelong resident of Oyster Creek and served the community for more than 32 years — first as its elected marshal and then as its appointed police chief.
People elected him year after year, and only two men had tried to run against him, Guidry said. Both of those challengers lost by a landslide.
“Even in his later years, he was still involved in serving the community. He’s a figure to be missed for a long time,” Guidry said.
Hays had a policy of always trying to work with people and help — within the law — if he could, but he never let anyone get fresh with him, Guidry said.
“Honest” and “fair” are the best words to describe him as the police chief, said Sgt. Bob Eckert, who worked with Hays for 12 years.“
