Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a retired educator of Brazosport ISD, a virtuous, valiant and victorious servant of God on her 92nd birthday-Mother Margie Woodard Mitchell.
Mother Mitchell is a renowned trailblazer at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Louis Dixon is God’s spiritual angel of divine deliverance. God’s wisdom is poured upon those who walk in the discerning power of the Holy Spirit, and those who walk in godly wisdom have a “sense” or intuition provided by the Holy Spirit that lives inside of them. Mother Mitchell is a prime example of godly wisdom and has poured that wisdom into the hearts of her family, church, community and her students. Your guidance lights up our path, and your wise words of encouragement and support carry us forward.
May you be blessed with flourishing health, happiness and many more years of sharing your wisdom with the world. “Whoever finds wisdom finds life, and obtains favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 8:35
n n n
Shouts of affectionate love and birthday grace to the Moderator of Lincoln District Association, Board member of Brazoria Matagorda Cancer Assistance Program, and the spiritual shepherd of the St. Paul Baptist Church, Dr. Lonnie C Dews.
As a shepherd to God’s people you have led God’s people wisely and well. You have led countless souls to calming waters and in paths of righteousness. God rewards those who seek to have a personal relationship with Him and seek to do His will, not those who seek systems or creeds, religions or doctrines. Certainly, we thank God for a shepherd like you to care for and guide your flock in green pastures.
Your inspiration, motivation and contributions to our spiritual growth is unique and we lift you up daily to the awesome God of the universe, your protector, your sustainer, your healer and the lover of your soul.
“Then I will give you shepherds after mine own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.” Jeremiah 3:15
n n n
Shouts of endearing love and birthday well wishes to an honorable and heroic Vietnam War Veteran, Dow Chemical Company retiree and a spirit filled ambassador for Christ, Deacon Eddie Sorrell.
Deacon Sorrell is a highly esteemed and resilient member of the New Hope Baptist Church and Rev. Charles Jones is the mighty messenger of salvation tidings. Eddie does the work of ministry motivated by love, he prays the way God wants him to pray with a heart motivated by love, he witnesses to others with a soul motivated by love and his entire Christian services are motivated by a spirit of love toward all humankind.
Once again, we wish the happiest of birthdays to a great man of God and a respected Christian full of good works.
Our prayer is that your path will continue to be beautiful, fulfilling and kind, and that you will continue to make a difference with your kindness, leaving your gracious marks behind.
“God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him.” 15 John 4:16
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a group of remarkable, caring and compassionate Christians and George Washington Carver graduates of the class of 1966 — Milton Cockrell, Meiba Lee Hosay, Jessie J. Helm, and Donnã Thompson Ellis.
There is no other day more perfect than your birthdays to tell you just how meaningful and touching your lives are to others. Your birthdays are days of reflections and days of giving thanks to God for all of the good that surrounds you. You are celebrating the end of one amazing year and welcoming another. You have been great examples of cooperation, perseverance, diligence in working, sacrifice, and strength in working together in the spirit of unity.
Our prayer is that God will continue to guide you daily, protect you always, give you strength and power to make it through every day with hope and courage, and impart within each of you an abundance of joy and contentment.
“God be merciful unto us, and bless us; and cause His face to shine upon us.” Psalm 67:1
n n n
Shouts of love, and bouquets of healthy and happy birthday blessings to a trio of gifted,- Jeffery Roberts, Aver, Helm, Sharon Ross and Jackie Skinner.
Each of you are God’s creation, His masterpiece and His workmanship and you were created to have spiritual companionship with others to assist you as you praise and worship God and do the work God has put before you. You are each unique and there is no one else exactly like you, and God cares for you with an all seeing and watchful eye. You have given your all in the service of the Lord and have used your gifts of grace to build up the kingdom of God.
Our earnest petition is that the eternal God will continue to walk with each of you and enable you to live an impressive life as you work, develop and apply your skills to help others. “
The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you, He will never leave you nor forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.