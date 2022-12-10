Nothing to Hide
By Allison Brennan
St. Martin’s Press
Kindle, $12
Third in a series of murders with the same clues that are under investigation in three other cases by the sheriff’s office in Bexar County, a new one is assigned for assistance by FBI Agent Lucy Kincaid.
Because some aspects of the cases are identical, officials in the sheriff’s office believe a serial killer may be responsible. As a result, despite the objections of Jerry Walker, to whom the case has been assigned, Lucy is asked to study it.
She quickly realizes that this will mean not only resolving the usual problems of a complex case that she routinely faces as an accomplished profiler, but also dealing with a situation involving a gang threat against one of the residents.
The early part of the story is a bit slow, with action picking up farther along. The conflict faced by Jesse in trying to provide the support his friends need without destroying his relationship with his father provides a typical teen view of the situation, increasing the tension that follows.
Support that is provided by male friends of the teenagers is virtually certain to attract readers to look for previous books in the lengthy series.
Despite its admittedly slow start, I enjoyed the story.
Totally Pawstruck
By Sofie Ryan
Berkley Books
Kindle, $8.99
Secondhand store owner Sarah Grayson and her inquisitive rescue cat, Elvis, will need to close the book on a killer in the newest installment of this charming New York Times bestselling series.
Although Sarah is often busy tending to the contained chaos of her secondhand store in North Harbor, Maine, plus dealing with the quirky personality of her rescue cat, Elvis, she still takes an occasional night off.
On this occasion, though, her evening out comes to an abrupt end when Sarah discovers Stella Hall, a member of the library board, standing over a body in the street, to become the primary suspect in the murder.
Although Stella admits that she and the victim had fought about several things, including library funding, she is adamant that she is innocent and that the real killer is on the loose.
Sarah is eager to help, but even with the assistance of Charlotte’s Angels, the senior citizen detectives who rent out part of her shop, there is still a vast amount of circumstantial evidence linking Stella to the crime.
The odds may be stacked against them, but Sarah and Elvis, along with the Angels, will work hard to check out the suspects and catch a killer.
As Sarah considers not only the murder, but also what she should buy for her boyfriend Mac on their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, she continues to operate her second-hand merchandise business.
Readers learn a bit about the people of her town, at this point, as well as about both acquiring and repairing used furniture she is also finding plenty of clues to help identify the killer.
Of course, Elvis is among the story’s main (and Maine) characters, and the author does a good job of making him as important to the plot and solution as any of his human counterparts.
I enjoyed this light mystery, and will be looking for others by this author.
The Concrete Blonde
By Michael Connelly
Grand Central Publishing
$10, paperback
Detective Harry Bosch was sure he’d shot the serial killer responsible for a string of murders in LA, but now a new crime leads him to question his convictions.
Nicknamed “The Dollmaker,” this murderer has stalked Los Angeles ruthlessly, leaving grisly calling cards on the faces of his female victims.
Now, Bosch thinks he has ended the city’s nightmare, but the dead man’s widow is suing him and the LAPD for having killed the wrong man an accusation that rings terrifyingly true when a new victim is discovered with the Dollmaker’s strange signature.
Now, for the second time, Harry must hunt down a murderer who is very much alive, before he strikes again.
It’s a bloody quest that will take Harry from the hard edges of the L.A. night to the last place he ever wanted to go — the darkness of his own heart.
With this book, Edgar Award-winning author Michael Connelly has created a thriller that thrusts its readers into a white hot courtroom battle and a desperate search for a sadistic killer.
This is a “hardboiled detective” type of novel, which is not among my favorites of the mystery genre, but it immediately grabs attention, provides background in a way that attracts the reader’s interest, and goes on to provide a more-than-satisfying conclusion.
I may have to adjust my attitude regarding this kind of mystery, and particularly about books written by Michael Connelly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.