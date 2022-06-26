For Want of Wings
By Jill Hunting
University of Oklahoma Press
$21.95, trade paperback
In 1872, a young graduate of Yale University named Thomas Russell unearthed the bones of an 83,000,000-year-old dinosaur in Western Kansas. The rare fossil, an avian dinosaur with teeth and flightless wings, proved that birds evolved from reptiles.
More than a century later, Russell’s great-granddaughter set out to retrace her ancestor’s forgotten expedition.
Part detective history, part memoir, “For Want of Wings” is Jill Hunting’s captivating account of her journey into prehistory, national history and family history.
In her quest to piece together fragments of her family’s past, Hunting ends up crisscrossing the United States, from California to Connecticut.
On her first trip across the Colorado Rockies to the fossil bed site near Russell Springs, Kansas, Hunting brings along her then 26-year-old daughter.
When the book opens, mother and daughter are both at crossroads, each seeking to understand the impact of personal decisions on the landscape of her life.
“For Want of Wings” is also the carefully researched story of the least known of Yale’s four expeditions into the American West, led by eminent paleontologist O.C. Marsh, the friendship between Russell’s father and abolitionist John Brown; a portrait of a mother and daughter evolving in self-understanding, and an inquiry into matters of race in American history and the author’s own family.
In the end, all these pieces converge, like fragments of a fossil, to form an exquisitely patterned work of historical exploration.
Advance praise for this book has come from a number of sources, including Nancy F. Cott, Jonathan Trumbull Research Professor of American History at Harvard University and author of “Fighting Words: The Bold American Journalists Who Brought the World Home between the Wars.”
She describes it as “Partly a rousing adventure in pursuit of scientific discovery, partly a series of scientific ruminations on self and history, (that) challenges the reader to explore unexpected byways of knowledge as it crisscrosses the United States through time and space.”
New York Times best-selling author Julia Flynn Siler, wrote that Hunting had woven together “an unforgettable tapestry of family history, fossil hunting, and high adventures in the American West.”
She calls the book “finely honed and deeply original,” reminding readers that “the past and present aren’t as far apart as they sometimes seem to be.
David Skelly, director of the Peabody Museum of Natural History, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Yale University, and author of Exploration and Discovery, Treasures of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, says Hunting is “a great storyteller, and this is a truly great story.
Growing Up Patton: Reflections on Heroes, History, and Family Wisdom
By Benjamin Patton with Jennifer Scruby
Berkley Caliber
$16, trade paperback
The grandson of the legendary World War II general George S. Patton Jr., documentary film maker Benjamin Patton, discusses his family legacy and shares the inspirational wit and wisdom that his grandfather bestowed upon his only son and namesake.
In revealing personal correspondence written between 1939 and 1945, Gen. Patton espoused his ideals to Benjamin’s father, then a cadet at West Point.
Dispensing advice on duty, heroism and honor with the same candor he used in ordering the Third Army across Europe, Patton shows himself to be as dynamic a parent as a military commander.
Following in those famous footsteps, Benjamin’s father became a respected hero of both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Ironically, as he rose to major general, he also proved himself just as brave, flamboyant, flawed and inspiring as his father had been.
A study of a great American original, “Growing Up Patton” features some of the pivotal figures in Benjamin’s father’s life.
They include Creighton Abrams, the World War II hero who became his greatest mentor; Charley Watkins, a daredevil helicopter pilot in Vietnam; Manfred Rommel, the son of German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel; Joanne Patton, the author’s mother and a resourceful fighter in her own right; and Benjamin’s mentally challenged brother, George.
The book explores how the Patton cultural legacy lives on and in the end reveals how knowing the history of our heritage — famous or not — can lead to a deeper understanding of ourselves.
The author is a former food and wine editor in Pasadena, California, who has also written “Finding Pete: Rediscovering the Brother I Lost in Vietnam.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.