75 Years Ago
Adoption of a recommendation by T. J. Dunbar, Jr., county engineer, that any idea of reconstructing the Churchill bridge be abandoned in favor of a ferry was voted by the commissioner’s court Monday and Dunbar was instructed to prepare detailed estimates on initial cost and maintenance expense for such a ferry.
Action was taken because of the cost involved in keeping the bridge in repair following frequent collisions by barges using the San Bernard river. Last year alone, the court was told, the county spent $17,000 to repair the bridge and it remained open for use less than one week. Difficulty in securing payment of damages from barge lines was also cited as a contributing factor in the decision in favor of the ferry.
Several cottages along the river on the west side and along the beach as well as several ranchers who have homes on that side must have some means of crossing the river, the court was told.
Bids will be asked for the removal of approaches to the old bridge and for the construction of a slip for the ferry as soon as detailed plans can be prepared. Safety from collision and also from storm damage were cited as favorable factors in the decision to install the ferry. The motion to accept Dunbar’s recommendation was made by O.H Harang and seconded by W. L. Isaacs. The motion carried unanimously.
50 Years Ago
Two persons died and two were critically injured Thursday at the Rhodia Inc. plant during a “normal startup procedure” for a new producing unit.
Eight others were less severely injured in the blast, which shook buildings for several miles around. The explosion occured at 7 p.m.
Two firemen were also hurt.
The dead are Milton Hood, 42, of 420 E. South St. in Alvin and Daved E. Laughlin, 25, 0f 324 Cemetery Road in Angleton. Laughlin was dead at the scene and Hood died at 9 p.m. in the Community Hospital Emergency Room.
Reported in “highly critical” condition in Galveston’s John Sealy Hospital are Bernie West, 35, 306 Balsam, Lake Jackson, and Jess Holland, 35, of Hitchcock.
Both men suffered extensive burns over 90 percent of their bodies, according to hospital officials.
Generally, the firemen suffered smoke inhalation injuries while the others had burns, lacerations, and sprains.
Rhodia is located south of Highway 332, about midway between Highway 288 and FM 523. At its Brazosport plant, Rhodia manufactures citral, an intermediate in the production of perfume.
15 Years Ago
Meeting the nation’s urgent need to train more physicians, Ross Shockley and Michael Hoffmann of Lake Jackson are members of the University of Texas Medical School at Houston’s largest entering class.
Shockley and Hoffmann participated Aug. 15 in the White Coat Ceremony and are among approximately 230 new medical students who signed ethical pledges and took the “Oath of Hippocrates.”
The students put on their white coats for the first time — marking the first milestone in their quest to become physicians dedicated to excellence in patient care. Both Shockley and Hoffmann are graduates of Brazoswood High School in Clute and Texas A&M University.
Judianne Kellaway, M.D., assistant dean for admissions and the 2007 recipient of the Leonard Humanism in Medicine Award, was the keynote speaker.
“The responsibilities are great,” Kellaway advised the students. “The burden is great. But you will bear it with enthusiasm and great care, as there is no higher calling than taking care of your fellow man. Enjoy the wonder and excitement of this world of medicine. You’re going to love it.”
“Medicine has traditions that go back centuries,” said Jerry S. Wolinsky, M.D., interim dean of the UT Medical School at Houston. “The White Coat Ceremony is a recent construct, but a rather important one. It serves as a strong symbol of passage from a phase of education for the growth of self to one dedicated to the service of others.”
