ANGLETON
The nonprofit Peach Street Farmers Market is putting on its annual concert weekend featuring live music and various vendors today and Saturday.
Peach Street Night Jams features some familiar and unfamiliar faces to the area with the music of Thomas Harris, Jason James, Tammy Carroll and more. General admission to the family friendly night event is free, with VIP tickets also for sale.
“This is an annual concert that features mostly local and regional, but some outside of the area singers and songwriters,” Peach Street board member Dana Ernst said. “They’ll be performing mostly their own original songs, and it’s some really talented folks. One actually has won a Grammy. So that’s a pretty big deal. And the others, some of them are repeat, some of them are new this year; it’ll be great,”
The musicians are not the only familiar faces to Peach Street. Accompanying the music will be a few vendors, food sellers and additional entertainment.
“We’ll have food trucks, some outdoor games and family-friendly stuff,” Ernst said. “We’ll also have some of the vendors that we have at the farmer’s market. They’ll be there for some shopping, so it’ll be just kind of a family friendly, nice event.”
VIP tickets are $60 for one day or $100 for the weekend and provide additional perks to the concert experience.
“We’re actually doing it completely free to the public, and then there’s just a VIP area if you want VIP tickets,” Ernst said. “That includes things like a swag bag and reserved seating and things like that. It’s not necessary ,but it does offer drink tickets and appetizers, too.”
The concert offers families of the community free entertainment for a weekend in the summer with quality music and games. It also offers the farmer’s market exposure, encouraging people to look further into the organization.
“It’s going to be a very low-key, very family-friendly event. And you know, just the place where everyone from all around can come, when people can come together and hang out and just have a really good, clean family-friendly night,” Ernst said. “We’re hoping that this will be an exposure for some people. It may be their first exposure to the farmers market, and what we do. And so we would love to have that love to have people that come to the concert and then maybe say, ‘OK, you know what, next Saturday, I’m gonna, I’m gonna check out the farmers market,’ but also just as a place for the community to come together.”
The Peach Street Farmer’s Market is a place that offers new businesses a place to start and sell their wares, encouraging new businesses to grow, she said.
“We kind of see ourselves as sort of an incubator for small businesses, that sometimes a business might not be ready for a brick and mortar store or for a big rollout,” Ernst said. “So we kind of see ourselves as a launching point for local vendors. We also offer small businesses access to people who can help them with business plans and business models. And really just to help them get their business going and you know, make it the best that it can be.”
Peach Street Jams will be from 6 to 10:30 p.m. today and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. For VIP tickets or information, visit psfmarket.org or Peach Street Farmers Market on Facebook.
