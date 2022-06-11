Dr. Mark Kunik, co-author of “Alzheimer’s for Dummies,” will headline the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference and Resource Fair at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin. The Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project and The Park at Bay Area will host the event, which includes lunch, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17.
Kunik, a geriatric psychiatrist, Baylor professor and chief of the Behavioral Health Program at the VA, will present “How Can We Prevent and Detect Early Dementia?” Leslea Stock-Lopez, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association, will discuss “Effective Communication Strategies.”
The resource fair will bring together more than 20 exhibitors covering topics such as behavior issues, caregiver stress and depression, funeral planning, home health care, medical supplies, medications and more. Free, confidential memory screenings also will be offered.
“With our community events and conferences, BCAAP is raising awareness of Alzheimer’s in Brazoria County,” Alzheimer’s Awareness Project Coordinator Stephanie Anders said. “While we emphasize that education is key to early detection, we also recognize the importance of caregivers’ needs. Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disease is isolating, and we want to help alleviate its multiple stressors. By sharing medical insights and connecting caregivers to social support and resources, we hope to help more families and have them take advantage of the free services provided by the Gathering Place and BCAAP.”
Co-sponsors include St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baylor College of Medicine and the Alzheimer’s Association.
St. John the Baptist is at 110 E. South St. in Alvin. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided and pre-registration is required.
