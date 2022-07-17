Well, the Saharan dust didn’t hit us on Sunday or Monday, but my favorite cuz told me it is now scheduled to hit this Thursday.
But, since I write columns a few days early you already know if it did or didn’t. I’m hoping like crazy it doesn’t happen at all. I’ll just wait for Bill to tell me.
It was good to see Debbie and Lowell last Friday night playing their beautiful country music. They are back after a brief rest. I’m so glad I at least go on Friday nights to the American Legion Hall.
Talk about exercise. After the first dance I am looking for the person with an oxygen tank. I think they should play at least three nights a week. Maybe that would get me in shape.
Apparently I’m opposed to doing anything that is called “exercise.” Talked to Peter this morning, he had already got in an 18 mile bike ride….and it wasn’t early. He doesn’t do early, just like me. I wonder if riding his bike and swimming is why he is in such good shape. No, it couldn’t be.
He must just enjoy doing it. Thank goodness I don’t have to drag out my bike. I consider that exercise and then there is this.
I can’t turn around except in a BIG circle. Peter keeps my tires aired up anyway. So maybe, who knows I just might try it, but certainly not in this 100 degree weather we are enjoying right now.
I can’t help but turn to these two cookbooks that Marlyn sent me. She wrote a food column for the Shreveport, Louisiana newspaper.
She retired sometime back however. But was lovely and gracious enough to send me two of her cookbooks to use any recipe I wanted. Yes, she is as sweet as I am. I allowed her to use mine too. The difference is…I’m too lazy to publish a cookbook.
n n n
Easiest Slaw In Town
Ingredients
1 bag shredded slaw mix
3/4 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1/4 cup bottled Ranch dressing
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
salt and pepper, to taste
garlic powder, to taste
3 stalks green onion tops, chopped
Directions
Combine slaw mix with hard-boiled eggs and green onion tops. Mix mayonnaise and Ranch dressing and toss with slaw mix. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. Yield: 6 servings.
Variation: Substitute your favorite Italian dressing for the Ranch for a change in flavor.
For me, who doesn’t use Ranch, the Italian would be my choice. Just a matter of who likes what. I suppose you could try your favorite on just a little bit, and then if you like it, go for it on the whole thing.
Here is what Marlyn has to say about this next recipe. “This salad is one of my oldest recipes, and although I have tried others through the years, it remains my favorite. When my children were small, this fit the bill for boating trips on hot summer days. Everyone loved it except Danny, the gourmet who brought along his can of Vienna Sausages. This makes a great stuffing for avocados or tomatoes.”
Shrimp/Crab Salad
Ingredients
3-4 pounds spicy boiled shrimp, coarsely chopped
3 hard –boiled eggs, chopped
4 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, drained well
2 stalks celery, chopped
1 small jar chopped pimento
4 stalks green onion tops, chopped
2/3 to 3/4 cups Hellmann’s mayonnaise
cayenne pepper, to taste
salt and black pepper, to taste
1 pound white or backfin crabmeat, picked and drained
Directions
Toss together all ingredients except crabmeat and mix well. Carefully fold in crabmeat. At this point, add a little more mayonnaise if it seems dry. Toss LIGHTLY and refrigerate. Delicious served on saltine crackers. Yield: 6 servings.
Wish I had some of that right now. I can certainly see why it is a favorite. Why would anyone choose Vienna Sausages when you have a mother that can cook like Marlyn? But, I had one of those too, and in those days I was a good cook.
Broccoli Salad
Ingredients
1 large or 2 small bunches fresh broccoli
1 pound lean bacon, fried crisp
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
Dressing:
1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Directions
Mix Dressing ingredients and refrigerate overnight. Clean and cut fresh broccoli. Crumble bacon. Toss together all dry ingredients. Add dressing and toss together until well blended. Refrigerate. Yield: 8 servings.
“To Die For” Pasta Salad
Ingredients
12 ounce curly vermicelli, broken into pieces.
Dressing Ingredients:
1/2 cup Crisco oil
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Tex-Joy Steak seasoning
3 drops Tabasco sauce
Salad Ingredients:
1 (#2) can chopped black olives, drained
1 large jar chopped pimento, drained
6-8 green onion tops, chopped
1/2 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 pound boiled shrimp or crawfish (optional).
Directions: Boil vermicelli until tender, about 5 minutes; do not overcook. Drain well. While vermicelli is HOT, add the dressing ingredients and mix well. When mixed, add the remaining salad ingredients. Toss in either shrimp or crawfish. Chill and serve. Yield: 8 servings.
That’s it for me. Gotta go hit the money pit before the Saharan dust comes. It will feel so refreshing. Looked at the temperature duck I keep in the pool and it was a chilling “93” degrees. Felt good anyway. Be safe, hug one another and be happy!
