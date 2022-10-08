75 Years Ago
Construction will start within the next few week on a fine new building for the Freeport Girl Scouts. The building will be 27 feet by 44 feet, and will be located on the corner of Fifth and Cherry Streets adjoining Freeport high school property.
Union labor from all crafts of Dow plant locals have agreed to donate all labor for the construction of the building. Members of the teamsters union have already placed dirt and fill on the lot, and union men from the carpenters, pipe fitters, electricians, cement finishers, boilermakers, masons, laborers and other crafts will work on the building as their services are required.
A fund of 3,265 is already on deposit in the bank, and the Freeport Lions Club has agreed to bring this fund up to $5,000 out of the proceeds from their 1947 carnival. A Girl Scout building for Freeport has been actively sponsored by the Lions club for the past two years and their donations for the purchase of materials have made the plans for immediate construction possible. Other ash donations have been received form Dow Chemical Co., Dow powerhouse personnel, pipefitters local 195 and from various Girl Scout activities. The lot has been given by the Freeport Sulphur Co.
Several Freeport firms have already donated services to aid with the building.
50 Years Ago
Preparations are underway for beginning construction on a large shopping center at the intersection of Dixie Drive and Plantation Drive, the developer of the project announced today.
And according to the developer, Rob McKee Interests of Houston, the major tenant will be a Kroger Food Store.
According to Tom Scholles, a representative of the Kroger firm, 35,000 square feet will be occupied by a Kroger Superstore, a new concept in grocery retailing.
The Kroger interior will be large enough to officer a much wider variety of food items in addition to household goods, baby clothes and other non-food merchandise, Scholles said.
Specialty foods from many countries will be one of the features of the “Super Store.” In addition to gourmet foods, America, Chinese, Italian and Kosher foods will be available. A weight watcher’s section will also be displayed.
According to McKee, the builder on the project is Valcon II Inc. of Houston. Construction is planned in two phases. The first will contain about 102,000 square feet and the second will be composed of 75,000 square feet.
The builders are estimating that the project will be completed in the Spring of 1973.
While Kroger will be the prime tenant, a nation drug store chain Super X will occupy about 16,000 feet of floor space.
15 Years Ago
A truckload of 63,000 pounds of pumpkins arrived Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Jackson
For more than a decade, the church has imported thousands of pumpkins from a Navajo Indian reservation near Farmington, N.M., for its annual “Great Pumpkin Patch.” The project started in 1997 with less than a truck load, but has grown into a bumper crop of 5,000 pumpkins.
Church members spent more than three hours unloading the 18-wheeler, which contained gourds from the size of an apple to ones weighing as much as 45 pounds. Volunteers formed a “hand brigade,” passing the pumpkins to each other and filling the patch.
The pumpkin patch has become a favorite for area school groups and children, with Christ Lutheran Church garnering the nickname “the pumpkin church.”
Its popularity even has spread to Houston, with requests from Houston-area schools to visit the plot, but the church doesn’t have room to accommodate all of them.
The patch’s importance extends beyond cute photo and educational opportunities. Part of the proceeds return to the Farmington reservation, while the rest benefits mission trips for the church’s youth group and area charities. This year’s proceeds will benefit Boy Scout Troop 311, which meets at the church.
