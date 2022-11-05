Have you ever seen a saint? Would you know one if you saw one?
This Sunday, the first in November, Christian denominations around the world will observe All Saints Sunday. We recognize and affirm our common bond with all Christians of all times: women and men, rich and poor, all ethnicities and races, from all times and places, joined together as one ody in Christ. St. Paul addressed the members of the church in Ephesus, as “the saints who are in Ephesus and are faithful in Christ Jesus: Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.” (Ephesians 1:1-2) He meant no special designation or setting apart. They are all “saints” and part of Christ’s church.
Pastor and author Nadia Bolz-Weber reminds us to honor this Sunday as “All Saints Sunday and not just Some Saints Sunday” (emphasis in the original.) In my faith tradition (Lutheran), the term “saints” does not label a special category of people who happen to be the opposite of sinners, better and more special than some others. In the Lutheran tradition “saints” refers to regular people, like you and me, all of us sinners who have received God’s mercy and forgiveness.
What welcome news this message can bring to us, in our present age in which we worship celebrity. When I worked as a tour guide for the Texas Rangers ballpark, people wanted to know if I ever met any ballplayers. When I worked on the filming of a television program, they asked the same question about the star actors. People stand in long lines at rare autograph opportunities. A 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card in “mint” condition recently sold for $12.6 million.
Jesus also tells us that God notices and blesses all of us. In his “Sermon on the Plain” in the Gospel of Luke, Jesus says, “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God.
“Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude you, revile you, and defame you on account of the Son of Man. Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, for surely your reward is great in heaven (6:2-23.)”
Luke uses simple and direct language (compared with the familiar version in the Gospel of Matthew – “Blessed are the poor in spirit.”) Luke speaks about “now.” God notices you when you are poor “now,” and when you are hungry “now,” and when you are in pain or grieving “now.” We feel real suffering in real time, but God’s blessings – even more real – will last forever. Both the reality and the promise of God’s joy, though often not very obvious, is always present in, with, and under every situation.
Beloved author Frederick Buechner assures us “not just that you shall laugh when the time comes, but that you can laugh a little even now in the midst of the weeping because you know that the time is coming.”
So, this All Saints Sunday, we celebrate that God includes each one of as a “saint,” not because of who we are, what we have, or what we’ve done. In Christ, God calls us holy and blessed and has set us apart to show God’s grace and goodness to all the other “saints” in the world around us.
When we recognize our sainthood before God, we also acknowledge and accept the power of God’s mercy and grace. We celebrate and give thanks to God for such compassionate love that overcomes any of our mistakes and shortcomings, as well as any obstacles we encounter. “ We love because God first loved us (1 John 4:29.)”
We also love because others have loved us and shown us the way. On this day, we also recognize and give thanks for all who have gone before us in the faith and have guided us in this vision of God’s continual presence. You can remember the famous saints you can name, like St. Paul and St. Luke and St. Matthew and St. Francis and St. Augustine. Or you can remember special, remarkable people who have stood out all through history as examples of compassionate action. You would just as well, or better, to remember you own personal “saints” – those people, ordinary perhaps just like you and me, who have loved you and shaped you and helped form your caring and generosity even in the hardest times. Take time now to notice those who have had a positive impact on your life, people who have loved you when you seemed the most unlovable and have been examples which you try to follow in your everyday journey of faith.
Now consider in what ways you also can do the same for others. Yes, you too – every one of us – can be a saint to others. We can let God’s love shine through our lives. We probably do that already in many ways, and we may not see immediate and obvious results. The saints who went before you – that you named earlier – may not realize what great impact they have had.
And remember that God notices you. As Jesus says, God notices those who are poor, hungry, hurting, as well as those who are hated for doing good. Knowing that we stand humbly beforew God, we also can step aside from our prideful pretensions, longing for special recognition, and notice those folks also. Set aside time this week to take some loving action toward someone you know who goes unnoticed and ignored by others. Reach out to someone hungry or hurting.
On All Saints Day we remember that we learn love from God. We all become “saints” through God’s gracious love and mercy. God holds us — every single one of us — together in the heart of God. Saints come in all shapes and sizes, all ethnicities and races, all life-situations. You might see one today! You might even be one today!
