I think we may be portrayers of a great miscommunication. When talking to someone about the Good News of the gospel, we tend to use phrases like, “Your life will be forever changed” … hinting at a better life, a good or easy life. On one hand, these statements are not wrong; technically these statements are correct. On the other hand, these statements can be very misleading. Accepting Christ does not mean your problems disappear and you begin life on easy street.
A common theme in the evangelistic events in the Bible is a call to suffering and obedience. If you do a quick survey of the Old Testament, you will find characters like Moses, who forsakes the pharaoh’s palace for a long life of difficulty in the desert in obedience to God. Or Abraham whose patience was tested to the extreme as he waited on God’s promises. I am confident that I could take these examples to the nth degree — name a faithful character in the Old Testament, and I will show you suffering in obedience.
In the New Testament, our ultimate example is the very life of Christ. He calls us to take up our cross and follow him. Trace the lives of the Apostles, each one, save one, was martyred for their faith… and John suffered his own fate in lonely exile. Luke also does a great job summarizing the idea I am trying to stress in the 14th chapter of Acts.
Acts 14:21-22 NLT — “After preaching the Good News in Derbe and making many disciples, Paul and Barnabas returned to Lystra, Iconium, and Antioch of Pisidia, where they strengthened the believers. They encouraged them to continue in the faith, reminding them that we must suffer many hardships to enter the Kingdom of God.”
This concept is consistent in the message to the Thessalonians. Paul and his crew remind the believers that Christian life is one of afflictions and suffering. He was a living example in his life of obedience, which led to countless opportunities to suffer for Christ’s sake.
1 Thessalonians 3:2-4 ESV — “and we sent Timothy, our brother and God’s coworker in the gospel of Christ, to establish and exhort you in your faith, that no one be moved by these afflictions. For you yourselves know that we are destined for this. For when we were with you, we kept telling you beforehand that we were to suffer affliction, just as it has come to pass, and just as you know.”
On one hand, once we accept Christ as our LORD and Savior — we will never be the same, our lives will never be the same. Not in a sense that our problems are erased, and golden opportunities will fall out of the sky into our laps, but that we now have a loving Father that will walk with us in our times of trouble.
Isaiah 43:1-2 ESV — “But now thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.”
In all these afflictions, it never mentions avoidance or alleviation — it says, I will be with you. So — on the other hand, you can face whatever trial, tribulation; know that your Father in heaven will be there with you!
