I wish you all could have been with me last Wednesday.
My new niece, Danna Kolafa had the best idea — lunch with Thee Rod Father (Father Leo), or as I call him, Leo. We saw a bumper sticker on the back of a truck and thought, “What is he doing with what should be my name?” So for all of you who know him as Monsignor, Father, Padre and all those other titles he holds, you will now have to call him “Thee Rod Father.” I even feel the need to curtsy when I see him, he has made himself so royal.
Anyway, he is an avid fisherman, thus the self-appointed name. Danna’s hubby, Rick, did his famous hamburger patties for us to take, and we girls did the rest. There were three women there, Danna, Sherry and me. Steve, the young man who sees to Leo, was also there. Those two will never be the same ever again after spending most of Wednesday laughing. Some of us, or maybe one of us girls, have only half a filter. (Guess who that might be! There just might be two of us).
Leo met us at the door with his pants on. Don’t make me have to explain that. I want Leo to have to explain that one if he can. Just a great day!
Our next plans are to go to St. Jerome’s and play bingo. Might not sound like fun to you all, but this group makes it a blast. Folks, it’s all about being with good friends, enjoying good simple food, laughing and making the most of the day we spent together. To sum this up, Steve walked out the door laughing and telling Thee Rod Father he would be back later. LAUGHING, I say.
Sherry brought a delicious dessert, but of course I forgot to ask her for it. Oh well, It’s y’alls loss. I just love the word y’all. And the plural of y’all is all y’all. But if it’s important to you have that recipe, maybe I’ll try to get if for y’all if it isn’t a family secret.
n n n
Since this is Wednesday, you will have to have some recipes. You know this will mess up your kitchen, don’t you?
These recipes are coming to you from a cookbook that was sent to me years ago with permission to print any of them I wanted to — and I want to, so here you go. These are from “Day Dreamers11, A Day’s Café Family and Friends Cookbook.” They were compiled by Pauline “Bo” Day Rentrop.
Shrimp and Crab au Gratin Bo Rentrop
Ingredients
2-1/2 pounds shrimp, cleaned, deveined
1 onion, chopped
4 ounces mushrooms, sliced
1 can cream of celery soup, condensed
1 teaspoon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons chopped pimento
1/4 cup sherry (optional)
1/2 pound crab meat
4 tablespoon butter or margarine
1 rib celery, thinly sliced
1 can cream of mushroom soup, condensed
1/2 pound Velveeta Cheese, cubed
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
salt and Tabasco to taste.
(Note from Gin: No way I would leave out the sherry. DO NOT USE cooking sherry. Go to your liquor store and get the real cheap stuff).
Directions
Melt butter in large saucepan; add onion, celery, and mushrooms; sauté until vegetables are wilted; add shrimp and crab meat and cook until shrimp are pink, about 10 minutes. Remove shrimp and crabmeat and set aside. Add remaining ingredients, stirring frequently until cheese is melted. Return shrimp and crabmeat to pot and correct seasonings. Serve over seasoned rice or pasta.
Serves 8 to 10.
To serve as an appetizer, chop shrimp and follow above directions. Swerve in miniature toast cups. Best when served hot from a chafing dish, with toast cups on a separate tray to be filled individually.
n n n
Now I’ll give you the seasoned rice recipe. I wouldn’t leave you hanging!
Seasoned Rice
Ingredients
2 chicken bouillon cubes
2 tablespoons dried onions
2 tablespoons chopped pimento
1 teaspoon thyme
2 cups raw rice
4 cups water
2 tablespoons dried parsley
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
Boil water and bouillon cubes in 4-cups microwave dish which has been sprayed with vegetable spray. Remove from microwave and mash bouillon cubes to dissolve. Add remaining ingredients and microcook, covered, on high, returning all to boiling. Reduce setting to medium and microcook, covered, for 20 minutes. Can also be cooked the conventional way, on the stove, following directions on the rice package, and adding all ingredients. Serves about 6 to 8.
n n n
Bo has this to say about the next recipe. I’m afraid it’s something that was originated with something we Texans have in common with Louisiana!
“Several years ago after the area received a hurricane warning, Jane, Mickey, Lauren, and Ben devised this recipe from things they had on hand, and cooked it while waiting for the storm to hit. Hence the name, ‘Hurricane Soup.’ It remains a family favorite.”
Hurricane Soup
Ingredients
6 slices bacon, fried crisp
2 large potatoes, cubed
16 ounce can cream style corn
4 cups liquid chicken broth or water
3/4 cup onion, chopped
16 ounce can whole peeled, tomatoes, crushed or chopped
salt and pepper
Directions
Fry bacon in stock pot. Remove to paper towels. Discard all but 2 tablespoons bacon grease. Wilt onions in remaining bacon grease. Add remaining ingredients. Stir well. Simmer until potatoes are tender and stock has begun to thicken. Makes about 2-1/2 quarts.
Bo said this recipe originated with ingredients they had on hand. I was looking in my pantry last night trying to find something to snack on, but of course there wasn’t anything, so I had to resort to Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup.
So, I wonder after remembering what was in my pantry what one could make with a bottle of ketchup, mustard, Steen’s syrup, sour pickles and crackers? Oh, I do have three beef bouillon cubes! And to cap it all off, I was in such a hurry to go suck up the ice cream I forgot to put the rest back in the freezer.
When I got up this morning and went straight to the coffee pot, what did I see sitting on the counter? Hint, hint, it was something that melted, sat out all night and got poured down the drain. I could cry!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.