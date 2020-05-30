NATURE NOTES: Like a Good Neighbor, Opossums are There!

What mammal has the most teeth in North America, is resistant to snake venom and might live in your home? If you didn’t guess the Virginia opossum, you were wrong.
These pint-sized critters have quite the reputation as backyard pests, but in reality they help us out in all sorts of ways. From helping curb harmful diseases, to offering potential insights into developing anti-venom for treating snake bites, opossums make great neighbors and we’re lucky to have them.
The Virginia opossum is North America’s only marsupial; every other mammal on the continent is a placental mammal, meaning young develop completely inside the mother. Marsupials, on the other hand, are born only partially developed and crawl into an external pouch on the mother’s belly, where it nurses and finishes development.
About 70 percent of marsupial species are found in Australia, including the possums, which are related to — but are not the same as — the Virginia opossum. Species like kangaroos, wombats and Tasmanian devils are also marsupials found in Australia. The other 30 percent of marsupial species are found in South America.
When Virginia opossums are born, they are the size of a dime. These tiny babies remain in the mother’s pouch for two-and-a-half months before emerging and stay with the mother until they are around five months old. When caring for her babies, the mother opossum will carry them around on her back, an incredibly adorable sight.
Despite this cuteness, opossums have a poor reputation. Many view them as pests that knock over garbage cans and dig up gardens, or as dangerous animals that lurk in your backyard. However, both of these are misconceptions.
Opossums are generalists, meaning they eat a wide variety of things, among them all sorts of insects (including garden pests), snails and even venomous snakes. Opossums’ small size makes it unlikely for them to knock over trash cans in search of food (trash can problems are likely raccoons), although opossums will certainly eat trash if it is easily accessible.
While opossums do hold the record for most teeth of any North American mammal, and frequently show them off when cornered, they are very timid animals and will not bite unless they feel strongly threatened.
In fact, in response to extreme threats, they will “play opossum,” or pretend to be dead, for up to hours at a time rather than fight a potential attacker. This being said, while it is incredibly unlikely, it is possible to be bitten by an opossum if they are cornered; therefore, if you encounter an opossum, make sure they have an escape route to avoid any contact.
Admittedly, appreciating the cuteness of an opossum is an acquired skill, but looks aren’t everything. A single opossum can eat up to 5,000 ticks per year, helping to curb the spread of tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Additionally, because opossums eat venomous snakes, they are quite resistant to snake venoms. Scientists are studying this resistance in order to create more effective anti-venoms for curing snake bites. Opossums also eat carrion, helping to remove harmful bacteria from the local environment.
If you’re lucky enough to have an opossum as a neighbor, be sure to appreciate all their hard work and be kind to them.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.