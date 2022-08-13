Susan Moore sent this joke to me via email: An atheist told God that he could create the universe. God said, “Go for it!”
The atheist, contemplating the recipe, said, “First, I’ll need some dirt.”
God replied, “Get your own dirt.”
And that was the end of that.
As one gets older like me, his spirituality must broaden while his physicality declines.
My view is just a different view than is seen by young people who cope by thinking this: “Death will likely not happen to me until I’m way out into the distant future.”
I’m now living in what once was “the distant future.” Not that I have a prognosis of when I will die, I just know that death will come to me in the next few years.
I chuckle when I purchase something and the salesperson, usually a young whippersnapper, touts, “Sir. it comes with a lifetime guarantee.” Everything I purchase now likely comes with a lifetime guarantee. Smile.
Again, “As one gets older, his spirituality must broaden.” From my perspective, I just see things differently.”
For example, all my life I’ve been admonished to follow Jesus. To me, that has always meant to follow Jesus with acceptance of him and faithfulness to his indwelling by way of the Holy Spirit and what he taught.
Now, I’m contemplating this, “I’ve followed Jesus all my life...by the way, where is he going?”
“To heaven!” comes the resounding answer as my spirituality broadens. “This is gonna be good. I’m going to follow him right into heaven.”
When I was a child, I was under the preachment of an evangelical church. The fiery minister heralded, “You must be saved.”
I’d think this, “I don’t need to be saved. I’m not drowning or anything. I’m safe in this church (passing out bubble gum balls to my friends).
In my adolescence, I learned that the deliverer of the homilies meant that I needed to be saved from a life of sin, from a life without Christ, from missing out on going to heaven when I die.
Now, being an old one-legged man with no kidneys, I get what the preacher meant in yesteryear. Since physical life is mortal and foul choices cause negative consequences, follow Christ to live as clean and safely on earth as possible; and then, after all is said and done, go to heaven...forever. My spiritual life has so broadened, in fact, that I think this way: “I’d better enjoy this planet all I can because, sooner rather than later, I’ll be off it—never to return.”
For readers who wonder how they are to walk with Christ during their sojourn on earth, I have two suggestions that came to me during mine. Make every choice a Christ-approved choice and always litmus test your choices with this question: Will this heal?
Only follow through on the choices that are Christ approved and will bring healing to those with whom you relate. Those guiding principles will help you walk in his steps—taking the high road rather than the low road, getting better rather than bitter.
I’m so at peace at where I am in at this point that I’ve planned my memorial service. James Doss and the African-American choir that he puts together for special occasions, will sing the spiritual “Swing Low Sweet Chariot, Coming for to Carry Me Home” and “Goodbye World Goodbye.”
One day, I passed out in dialysis, and when the nursing staff brought me back by yelling at me and rubbing my sternum, I woke up to this song going over and over in my mind:
“Well I ain’t a-gonna need this house (meaning physical body) no longer
“Ain’t a-gonna need this house no more
“Ain’t got time to fix the shingles
“Ain’t got time to fix the floor
“Ain’t got time to oil the hinges
“Nor to mend the window panes
“Ain’t a-gonna need this house no longer;
“I’m gettin’ ready to meet the saints.”
The Scripture that will be read is Revelation 21:4, 5:
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new.’”
Parting kernel of truth: Trust our Lord and live in peace so that one day you can rest in peace.
