In 1925, when Martin D. Seay moved with his parents to the Ramsey Unit of the Texas Prison System, mules provided the power for farming, and fields were kept weed free by inmates wielding hoes.
At that time, the Ramsey Unit had about 500 head of mules, most of which were getting up in age.
In his recollections of life at the prison farm during the next 10 years, Seay wrote that the Texas Legislature did not appropriate much money to operate the prison system, feeling it should be self-supporting.
The primary income was derived from proceeds of the farms’ sale of sugar cane and cotton grown at the various sites, Seay remembered.
“I once heard a manager say that one boxcar load of cotton brought in more than all the sugar cane the farm could raise,” he wrote.
At that time, the price for the cane was so low it became unprofitable, particularly with the problems brought by the cane borer. The Ramsey farm raised Japanese cane, which he explained was harder and more resistant to the borer than other varieties.
Most of the mules at Ramsey’s Number 4 Camp were of less than top quality, Seay remembered. The large animals were old, while the younger ones, which weighed 700 to 800 pounds, were too small to plow the heavy soil on most of the land that was cultivated there, he said.
He recalled the smaller animals, which were called “Mexican mules,” had been sold to the state by a low bidder and were already eight to a dozen years old at the time they were delivered.
They “had never been worked, and were never gentle,” he noted, explaining that when animals run wild for that length of time, “They don’t break out gentle, but are outlaws.”
In fact, one old mule was called Outlaw, he said, while another was called Scarface, a name that had evolved as a description of the result from years of many people having hit this animal in the face in an effort to get his attention.
This had resulted in the scars of those battles waged to gain the animal’s attention.
Lee Simmons, who was appointed as general manager of the Texas Prison System in 1930, managed — with help from the governor — to convince the state legislature to increase appropriations for the prison system.
Simmons loved good livestock, Seay said, and immediately began buying good mules, horses and cattle to upgrade the prison system’s livestock program, as well as to provide the power needed for the farming operations.
The new mules purchased at this time were of top quality and good size. Bred in Missouri and Nebraska, these mules were either 3 or 4 years old when they were bought in Fort Worth and shipped by rail to the farms.
Seay remembered them as having been “a beautiful sight” when they were unloaded. “Their manes, tails and ears were neatly trimmed, and their coats were glossy,” he said. None of them had ever been ridden, but they were “broke to work.”
“It was a sight to watch the men bridle their new mules and attempt to ride them bareback,” he said. The animals “did not understand this riding business, and reacted accordingly,” resulting in “one big rodeo.”
The inmate who was assigned a pair of mules was allowed to name them if they were new to the farm, Seay said. These names were expected to stay with the mule for life, a plan that didn’t work well after the arrival of Mexican inmates who didn’t know the names previously assigned to the animals.
He recalled that at least 15 of the mules at the Number 4 Camp were named Mabel, with other names including Ax Man, Buck, Queen, Jack, Cockel Bur, Lettie, Stella, Jane and Kate.
One of the inmates had a pair of identical brown mare mules, he remembered. Although one of them could be ridden, the other would buck every time someone tried to ride her.
In order to tell the animals apart, the inmate had made a collar from a piece of rope, and put it on the neck of the mule he could ride.
Predictably, someone changed the collar, and the driver jumped on the wrong mule after harnessing the team the next morning.
The animal didn’t do anything until the unsuspecting inmate kicked her with his heels to get her started out of the lot, Seay remembered. “Then she downed her head and let out a loud bawl and threw him about 10 feet.”
At that point, the inmate jumped up and asked, “What’s a matter with you, mule, has you gone crazy?” Seay remembered. After a couple of additional tries at riding her, the inmate caught on that someone had played a trick on him.
Seay admitted he had always been impressed by the intelligence displayed by mules, though he admits they are also stubborn.
“My father carried a cow horn that had been carved to have a mouthpiece that enabled him to blow the horn, making a loud sound,” he said. “In the evening, he would blow his horn to notify the squads that it was time to knock off work.”
He remembered the mules knew exactly what this horn meant, and as the sun began to sink low, they would start braying.
“It would be a regular chorus,” he wrote. “They were begging him to please blow that horn. They were tired of pushing their shoulders against the collar and wanted to go in and get a drink and eat some corn and hay.”
Next week: Prisoners fashioned collars, other equipment for teams.
