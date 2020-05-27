Editor’s note: Dianne Dannhaus of Lake Jackson will be providing occasional columns in the Wednesday edition of Brazos Life. Please direct any questions or comments to bliving@thefacts.com.
So it all began with a blow dryer. Yes, you read that right, a blow dryer.
Let me explain.
I tried the Revlon Volumizer blow dryer and it was a total game-changer for me. It dried my hair quicker and calmed the curls and frizz without me having to use any other styling tool. I was so excited about this gadget that I began telling all my girlfriends about how awesome it was and where they could get one.
When I told my bestie Cindy, she said she had one and loved it, to which I responded, “Why do you not share your secrets?”
Soon, after I started a private Facebook group for women called Sharing Secrets, where we share the latest and greatest gadgets, makeup, hair products and so much more. With over 4,500 followers, I had no idea that the page would turn into a community of women who wanted to share and support each other.
In this column I hope to bring to you ideas and inspiration from the page and share with you some of the awesome products that we discuss, like the Revlon blow dryer.
There are other companies that make similar blow dryers, but Revlon has been a favorite and the price is reasonable. No matter which one you decide to go with, rest assured it will keep you from wanting to pull your hair out!
