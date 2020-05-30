75 years ago
Once again the furnaces at Dow Magnesium Corporation burn brightly, as the giant Velasco plant begins production of the vital war material, magnesium, after a standby shut-down that lasted nearly six months.
At the plant, the magnesium is turned into an incendiary alloy that probably will be an unwelcome guest of Hirohito in the months to come as fire bombs are used more and more in the Pacific.
Dow magnesium was designed to alleviate the shortage of that material as the United States was plunged into war in December 1941. In January of 1942, first construction on the plant got underway. In seven short months, the first metal was poured from the mag cells.
Operating at full production until December 1944, at which time the government ordered the shut-down, the plant has been given five Army-Navy “E” Awards for excellence in production.
It is hoped that the plant will be in production by June 15th, and that full production will have been reached by August 15, company officials said, The plant has been asked to produce its estimated capacity of 6,000,000 pounds of magnesium per month, which would double the entire amount of magnesium being purchased in the United States on January 1 of this year.
50 YEARS AGO
It’s drill teams for both high schools.
Despite a flurry of protests from a delegation of Brazoswood High School band members, the Board of Education gave its unanimous approval Tuesday night to create both teams.
The Board met at 7:30 p.m. in the Brazosport High School Activity Room before an audience of about 50.
They also approved a committee to direct formation of the teams. Committee members will be chosen from interested citizens, students and school personnel.
A $14,000 additional appropriation was okayed to purchase uniforms for the two teams.
Appearing before the board to express their disapproval of the teams were Brazoswood High School seniors Miss Susan Bell, Miss Cindy Frasier and Gene Newman. All three are members of the Buccaneer band.
The three said they felt the drill teams would detract from the band and make the band’s work harder. The band would have, they said, to learn more new numbers each week to back up the drill teams.
Miss Margaret Lena, a Brazosport High School freshman, said that “some of the kids can’t play an instrument and would like to become part of an activity.”
She felt, she said, the drill teams would involve more girls who don’t do anything now.
The drill teams would create more attendance at the games, Miss Lena said, and would be “something different at half time.”
“You won’t take away from the band if it is all that good,” she told the board.
15 YEARS AGO
Anjay Ajodha knew nabobess was a lady with a prominent place in society. He knew the first five letters of the word, but the last three ended his hopes of becoming the nation’s best speller — at least for this year.
“I was real nervous,” Anjay said after Wednesday’s National Spelling Bee competition in Washington D.C. “I wasn’t that calm. During the third round, I was shaking and stuff.”
It was the 10-year-old boy’s second time competing at the national level. The first time he didn’t make it past the first round.
