LAKE JACKSON
Music lovers can enjoy the old and new music of a renowned country star tonight at The Clarion.
Lorrie Morgan was a massive name in country music in the 1980s and ’90s, known for her spot in the Grand Ole Opry and collaborations with big names in the music industry including Frank Sinatra and Dolly Parton.
“She’s one of the grand ladies of country music,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said. “We are actually almost sold out of tickets.”
Morgan is traveling with a road band, performing favorites like “Except for Monday” and “Good as I Was to You” for her diehard fans. She also is collecting new listeners to her platform by putting more recent releases on her setlist, mixing it up for everyone.
“I’ve got one of the greatest bands I’ve ever had in my life, that’s for sure, one of the best road bands in the business, not only road bands but musicians,” Morgan said. “We do a few new songs, a few old hits. It’s really, my show is about the audience getting to know me more as a person and listening to some of the new music we’re recording, writing, just trying to keep them in touch, and some of the older fans with some of the older hits and reach some of the new fans with some new material.”
Because of the intimate setting of The Clarion, Morgan sees it as an opportunity to connect to the audience in a way she usually doesn’t have the chance to do, taking more time to really show her personality on the stage.
“Those are the kind of places I like because it feels more personal with the crowd,” Morgan said. “I want them to know different stories, the funny side of me, just different sides of me that you don’t really get to see when you perform at fairs or big concerts. It’s get on and get off. For me, I like the more personal, small auditoriums, small theaters, it’s my favorite kind of places to play.”
An emphasis Morgan makes is she wants to recognize the diehard fans who have been with her since the beginning of her career, but also she always welcomes new listeners to connect with through her music.
“Hopefully some of my diehard fans and hopefully some people who maybe have never even heard my music before will come,” Morgan said. “You get new people all the time who get turned on to different people’s music, so I hope to see some new people but also some of the constant fans that I’ve had for years. It’s always great to see people show up.”
Morgan’s concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for seniors and Brazosport College employees, and $20 for Brazosport College students and children.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the show was a virtual sellout, with only about two dozen single seats remaining.
“Just come listen to some great music and one of the best bands on the road. Whoever wants to come, come on,” Morgan said.
