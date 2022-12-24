When Andra Woodard wrote “The Beauty Box,” she wanted to open a conversation on diverse topics, including mental health, dealing with cancer and domestic violence.
The Sweeny resident presented the play at a pair of sold-out performances Dec. 11 at the Match Theater in Houston with the desire to bring to the forefront these topics while choosing a setting that many can relate to.
“‘The Beauty Box’ is a safe play. It’s discussing … different people that come in with different situations,” Woodard said. “We’re targeting different things that normal people have in their lives.”
The Beauty Box is set in a salon owned by Priest Love, played by Chelle Baugh, who is an actual salon owner in Brazoria.
“Ms. Baugh is my beautician, and so basically, it’s inspired by her. Her beauty shop is called Hair Illusion. and so people that come to her beauty shop, they really leave different. They come in one way, they live a different way,” Woodard said. “And I said, ‘Y’ou know what? Chelle, I’m gonna write a story based around your life as a beautician but basically your life as a spiritual leader.’ And so I did.”
Priest Love always gives a divine word of encouragement that’s meant to spread love, spiritual knowledge and wisdom to all her clients and her workers in the shop, Woodard said.
Baugh didn’t initially believe the play would come to fruition, especially not so soon, but believes it’s been an honor to have herself portrayed in this manner, she said.
“It actually shows me and it really touches my heart because it lets me see me a little bit,” Baugh said. “Because you’re just living a lifestyle and it’s your life. It is normal for you, but when you see it as the action with others, it lets me see a little bit of me.”
Trisha Griggs is a third member of the play who is also from Sweeny.
All three women have been intertwined in each other’s lives for many years, Woodard said.
“I’ve been knowing Ms. Griggs all our lives. We grew up in Old Ocean, Texas, but we went to school together in Sweeny. We’re elementary and childhood friends,” Woodard said. “I’ve known Ms. Baugh since I was 15. She was doing hair then and she became my beautician.”
The play touches on topics so many people go through quietly, but feel safe to talk about in their beauty shop, Woodard said. When people listen to these situations, their lives are going to change, she said.
“It’s about delivering and healing as well, because especially coming up off of coronavirus, we need that. It’s a faith-based production,” Baugh said.
Woodard independently funded the play and intends to produce many more, she said. She has been a freelance writer for many years, and it’s something she’s really passionate about, she said.
“I never really found the time to do something that was passionate for me because I was always raising children or working. And I decided to just deepen faith and say,’ You know what, I’m going to do this’ because this is something that I want to do, this is a passion for myself,” Woodard said. “And so to see that my actors and that everybody that’s working hard to make this production successful —it’s just a joyous occasion to see that what I envisioned come to life.”
The show’s two performances Dec. 11 is not the end of what’s in store for audiences, Woodard said.
In February, the production will head to College Station and then to Austin and Dallas. She is also working to bring it to the Center for the Arts and Sciences, though that has not. been settled, she said.
Woodard, who recently joined the African American Film Festival Organization, is looking into making movies in the future and hopes to make “The Beauty Box” into a television production, too. She has big plans to take the play to other states as well and has an invitation to the Atlanta Black Film Festival next August, she said.
Even though Woodard is from a small town, she encourages others like her to continue to dream, she said.
