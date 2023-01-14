African American State Volunteers in the New South
By John Patrick Blair
Texas A&M University Press
$40, hardcover
In the immediate aftermath of the Civil War, a turbulent period fraught with violence, struggle and uncertainty, a forgotten few African Americans banded together as men to assert their rights as citizens.
Following emancipation, the nation’s newest citizens established churches, entered the political arena, created educational and business opportunities, and even formed labor organizations, but it was through state militia service, with the prestige and heightened status conveyed by their affiliation, that they displayed their loyalty, discipline and, more importantly, their manliness within the public sphere.
In “African American State Volunteers in the New South,” John Patrick Blair offers a comparative examination of the experiences and activities of African American men as members in the state volunteer military organizations of Georgia, Texas and Virginia.
This includes the complicated relationships between state government and military officials — many of them former Confederate officers — and the leaders of the Black militia volunteers.
Subtitled "Race, Masculinity, and the Militia in Georgia, Texas, and Virginia, 1871-1906," this book includes appendices.
This important new study expands understanding of racial accommodation, however minor, toward the African American military, confirmed not only in the actions of state government and military officials to arm, equip and train these Black troops, but also in the acceptance of clearly visible and authorized military activities by these very same volunteers.
In doing so, it adds significant layers to our knowledge of racial politics as they developed during Reconstruction and prompts us to consider a broader understanding of the history of the South into the 20th century.
Following the introduction, highlighting “The Forgotten Few,” chapters include those on legislating, organizing, and arming and equipping, utilizing and training the Black State Volunteers, as well as the culture of masculinity, and a conclusion titled “Manhood Lost.”
Also included are two appendices, as well as notes, a bibliography and the index.
Information subtitled the “Colored Encampments” in Texas notes that some state funding was set aside for annual encampments between 1890 and 1893, and adds that unlike Georgia, “the government of Texas did provide training, albeit segregated, for its African American volunteers, with their training camp conducted at a different time of the year but often using the same location as the state’s white troops.
Fifth Ward to Fourth Quarter
By Delvin Williams
Texas A&M University Press
$35, hardcover
After his release from the Green Bay Packers, realizing that his football career was abruptly over, Delvin Williams asked himself some tough questions:
What happened to the game he fell in love with as a kid? What is a retired football player supposed to do? Where did he fit in? Nothing had prepared him for life after football.
From his childhood in inner-city Houston and school days at all-Black Kashmere High School, Williams tells the story of a young boy who realized that football filled some of the empty places in his spirit left by an absent father, a poverty-stricken childhood and the ongoing sting of racism.
His determination carried him through a four-year degree at the University of Kansas and an All-Pro career with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
Football afforded him an education and a good living. But it also had an impact on his body and soul beyond anything he could have imagined.
In “Fifth Ward to Fourth Quarter,” he brings readers on the long journey from Houston’s Fifth Ward to the packed stadiums of the NFL, continuing with his decades-long fight for the compensation due an athlete who sustained injuries on the job.
In this book, he recounts the circumstances that motivated him to meet challenges at every level, exceeding his own expectations, telling the story of a career that produced a head-on collision between a starry-eyed kid from the tough streets of Houston and the industry of football.
In his foreword to the book, Bruce Taylor, who played with the 49ers from 1970-1977, writes that he “would put Delvin right alongside any of the great backs in football past or present. He was that good.”
From the time Delvin stepped on the field, he states, “I knew he was going to be special. Every good running back has speed, but Delvin also was quick, which is something else entirely.”
He also points out that Delvin “put up some amazing statistics” with both the 49ers and later the Miami Dolphins, then adds that “no statistic can measure a man’s heart.
Describing Delvin as both “smart and well-rounded,” he added that they “loved to talk about everything under the sun, including Delvin’s upbringing from the tough streets of Houston to learning disabilities to substance abuse,” none of which Delvin used as a crutch.
He wrote with admiration of the way Delvin “faced the many challenges during his retirement,” saying this was done in “the same way he faced fearsome defenses throughout his days as a running back.”
I’m an unabashed football fan, and though I wasn’t familiar with Delvin’s name since he played for a team I didn’t routinely watch on TV, I enjoyed the book, which focused on the background of a former football great who would probably have been on my list of favorites if he had played for a one of Texas’ pro teams or my other perennial favorite, the Green Bay Packers.
