Sarah Morgan: The Civil War Diary of a Southern Woman
By Sarah Morgan Dawson and Charles East
Simon and Schuster
$22, paperback
As a member of a family, which was considered one of the best of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sarah Morgan was not yet 20 years old when she started this diary in January 1862, nine months after the Civil War began.
Life in the South during and after the War Between the States was like nothing she had ever experienced, or would ever again. Her homeland was crushed by Yankee forces as the years crept by, and her way of life would change in ways she would not have been able to imagine.
In the entries she penned in her diary, she told of those everyday changes, the ones she experienced on a day-to-day basis, as well as life-changing events that she chronicled on a succession of pages in her original diary and the ones that followed in the years thereafter.
She tells in some detail of the turmoil and her feelings about what is happening around her, bringing them to vivid life through her observations. Her concern for the boys of her family, who are serving the Southern cause, is palpable, such as an entry in May 1862 noting, “If the wish is not blasphemous, I would pray that if one of the boys must die, God would take me in his place, not that I want to die, but if one must go, I could be much better spared than any of the others. If Death wanted me, I could not say which one to take, they are all so dear.”
In June 1862, she writes, “There is no use in trying to break off journalizing, particularly in these trying times. It has become a necessity to me. I believe I would go off in a rapid decline if Butler took it in his head to prohibit that, among other things.
“I get nervous and unhappy in thinking of the sad condition of the country and of the misery all prophesy (has) in store for us, get desperate to think I am fit for nothing in the world, could not earn my daily bread, even …”
Near the end of August, she tells of the desecration of fine homes caused by Yankee invaders, noting she had burst into tears at the stories in which the libraries of fine homes were emptied, with “China smashed, sideboards split open with axes, three cedar chests cut open, plundered, and set up on end …”
She also documents tales of a piano that had been carried off then abandoned because it was too heavy and other destruction of her family’s home, along with a smashed mirror, she described as “fine,” items that have been stolen and the rest of the residence left with scatters of litter.
The book is well illustrated, with photos ranging from a copy of Sarah Morgan’s portrait, probably taken on the eve of the war, to those of buildings in which the Morgan family sought refuge during the shelling of Baton Rouge, along with ruins of the Louisiana Statehouse and various portraits of participants and scenes mentioned in the text.
The later entries chronicle the devastation of the South that led to and followed the Union’s victory. On June 15, 1865, she writes, “The Confederacy has gone with one crash — the report of the pistol fired at Lincoln. What tears we have shed over it, it is not necessary to mention.
“I only pray never to be otherwise than what I am at this instant — a Rebel in heart and soul, and that all my life I may remember the cruel wrongs we have suffered. It is incomprehensible, this change.”
Much more impactful than a formal account of what is happening in the South, this gives a participant-eye’s view from the homefront.
Confederates in the Attic: Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War
By Tony Horwitz
Vintage Books
$16.95, paperback
When a Civil War reenactment ends up in the front yard of his home in Virginia, Tony Horowitz, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper correspondent, went out to talk with the men who had participated.
Always on the lookout for a story, he was hooked to the point that he spent a weekend with the reenactors, then managed to lose an impressive number of pounds in order to achieve the emaciated appearance of a true-to-life Southern soldier of that era.
This was essential if he was to emulate a starving Confederate fighting man, whose average weight was nearly a hundred pounds below that of men in today’s world.
From a rocky start, in which the prize-winning war correspondent leaves the battlefields of Bosnia and the Middle East for a peaceful corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Horwitz thinks he’s put war zones behind him.
But then, awakened one morning by the crackle of musket fire, Horwitz starts filing front-line dispatches again, this time from a “war” close to home and to his own heart.
Propelled by his boyhood passion for the Civil War, Horwitz embarks on a search for places and people still held in thrall by America’s greatest conflict. The result is an adventure into the soul of the unvanquished South, where the ghosts of the Lost Cause are resurrected through ritual and remembrance.
In Virginia, Horwitz joins a band of “hardcore” reenactors who crash-diet to achieve the hollow-eyed look of starved Confederates; in Kentucky, witnesses Klan rallies and calls for race war sparked by the killing of a white man who brandishes a rebel flag.
At Andersonville, he finds that the prison’s commander, executed as a war criminal, is now exalted as a martyr and hero. And, in the book’s climax, Horwitz takes a marathon trek from Antietam to Gettysburg to Appomattox in the company of Robert Lee Hodge, an eccentric pilgrim who dubs their odyssey the “Civil Wargasm.”
Written with Horwitz’s signature blend of humor, history and hard-nosed journalism, “Confederates in the Attic” brings alive old battlefields and new ones, including classrooms, courts and country bars in which the past and the present collide, often in explosive ways.
Poignant and picaresque, haunting and hilarious, it’s a book that speaks to anyone who has ever felt drawn to the mythic South and to the dark romance of the Civil War.
I truly loved reading it.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.