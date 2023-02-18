Egg Shooters
By Laura Childs
Penguin Publishing Group
$26, hardcover
A murder in the local hospital is raising everyone’s temperature in this book in the New York Times-bestselling series.
This unlikely spot for a murder is part of the author’s Cackleberry Club series that examines the visit of Suzanne Dietz, co-owner of the Cackleberry Club Cafe, to the local hospital to see her fiancé, Dr. Sam Hazelet.
While she is there, a masked gunman bursts into the emergency room and shoots two people, but before he can make his escape, Suzanne manages to brain him, using a thermos filled with chili as her unlikely weapon.
The gunman manages to escape, taking with him a sack full of drugs stolen from the hospital’s pharmacy, with his actions setting off a cozy mystery that is both interesting and well presented.
In this light and amusing story, Cackleberry Club members Toni, Suzanne,and Petra dig through the clues to find the killer before he finds them.
I enjoyed both the characters and the story, as well as the opportunity to sort through clues. Unfortunately, I was to discover that my choice for villain was absolutely incorrect.
Billionaire Blend
By Cleo Coyle
Penguin Publishing Group
$7.99, paperback
Clare Cosi, who has served many of New York’s rich and famous inhabitants, manages to save Internet billionaire Eric Thorner from a car bomb explosion. She is repaid not only with the gift of a priceless espresso maker, but also the help of a coffee expert to provide the world’s newest and best coffee blend.
While Thorner, the car’s owner, is inside the business talking to Clare, the vehicle is badly damaged and the driver is killed.
This is the 13th book in Coyle’s Coffeehouse Mystery series and features a plot that allows Clare to travel and pick up some new and unusual recipes, as well as to develop a coffee so rare and expensive it will be available only to very wealthy people.
The author has an understanding of coffeehouse culture that shines through in her descriptions, even to those of us who are hot tea drinkers and more than willing to abstain from its alternative.
Even those who join me in my choice of a hot beverage should find this is a book that offers a well-written mystery with interesting characters.
Grand Tours and the Great War: Ima Hogg’s Diaries, 1907-1918
By Virginia Bernard, Editor Roswitha Wagner, Translation
Texas A&M University Press
$29.95, hardcover
Ima Hogg, whose name made her a Texas legend long before she gained her own place as a noted philanthropist, preservationist, art collector and musician. She was also a compelling diarist.
In 1907, the then-25-year-old Ima left Texas for her first European tour. In England, Scotland, Germany and Italy, from June to October, she recorded every place, museum, statue and painting she saw, and commented on her tour companions. Then in August, she left her travel group and spent a mysterious ten days by herself in Munich.
Transcribed, edited and contextualized by Virginia Bernhard, historian of the Hogg family of Texas, and Roswitha Wagner, a professional translator, this book makes five of Ima Hogg’s youthful diaries (1907, 1908, 1910, 1914, and 1918) available for the first time.
These pages record her first tour of Europe, a year studying piano in Berlin, a tour of Europe with her brother Mike, a summer in London on the eve of the Great War, and her travels in New York as the war drew to a close.
With special attention to the context of Ima’s German travels, Bernhard and Wagner suggest intriguing possibilities for the motivations behind Ima’s year in Germany. Might she have met the love of her life there, only to have him die in the summer of 1918?
This careful exploration of the private writings of the youthful Ima Hogg offers tantalizing hints and unanswered questions (in) the story of a young, vibrant woman in search of her dreams.”
After reading just the first few pages of Ima’s diaries, I found that I was hooked and finished the whole book. She wrote well, with just enough detail to make her observations interesting rather than boring.
In addition, Virginia Bernhard has done a good job in explaining much of her entries that this particular reader would have skimmed over or simply ignored.
I found myself liking the young Ima and wondering about her early love life — something that had never really occurred to me as a teen or young adult. In those years, I never looked beyond seeing newspaper articles about a wealthy, elderly woman who then lived in Houston and whose brothers had been a storied part of the in the oil boom in West Columbia’s history.
In fact, this glimpse of a younger Ima has driven me to seek a previous book by Bernhard, “Ima Hogg: The Governor’s Daughter,” which was published almost 20 years ago, and apparently tells more about the family.
Its blurb begins by mentioning a myth concerning the naming of Texas Gov. James Stephen Hogg’s children: “Texas legend has it that James Stephen Hogg, Governor of Texas from 1890 to 1894, named his daughters Ima and Ura, but that is only half-true: there never was a Ura.
“Ima had three brothers, Will, Mike, and Tom. Ima Hogg, who was born in 1882 and died in 1975 at age 93, became a legend in her own right, and this book is her story … as well as the story of the extraordinary bond between a father and a daughter.”
Explaining that James Stephen Hogg worked his way from a hardscrabble life in the piney woods of East Texas to the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, the blurb adds he adored his daughter, and after the death of his wife in 1895, the young Ima and her father drew even closer.
While Ima attended the University of Texas and then studied music in New York City, ex-Gov. Hogg pursued business interests and was an early investor in the Texas oil boom.
Although he was not a rich man when he died in 1906, the old home place that he bought near West Columbia would eventually produce oil that made his children wealthy.
The Hogg family lived well, but devoted part of their time and money to enrich the educational and cultural life of Texas.
Miss Ima restored several historic Texas buildings, including the house at the Varner-Hogg Historic Site, and her own residence, which is filled with the priceless Early American art and furniture she had collected, as the Bayou Bend Collection of the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston.
