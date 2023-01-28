Murder with Orange Pekoe Tea
By Karen Rose Smith
$6.14, Kindle
A middle-aged widow and a partner with her Aunt Iris in a tea garden, Daisy’s orange pekoe tea is flowing at a fundraiser.
She has recently made a new friend, Piper, a young woman whose hopes for motherhood were dashed by a foul-up at a fertility clinic, but the event is disrupted by masked protestors who object to building a shelter in Willow Creek, Pennsylvania.
Among the angry crowd is Eli Lapp, who left his Amish community some time ago, with help from a lawyer named Hiram, who is also representing the fertility clinic in a class-action suit.
Soon afterward, Hiram turns up dead, felled by an insulin injection, and Daisy can’t help but get drawn in, especially since Piper’s husband had been pretty steamed at the victim and hadn’t bothered to hide it.
In Daisy’s efforts to find the killer, she is embroiled in several hot topic situations and more than one possible suspect, not to mention the different motives that just might have led to murder. She’d love to spend some time with the dog she and her boyfriend have just adopted — but first she’ll be straining to find the killer.
This is the seventh in the series of books, with this one focusing on the efforts to fund the homeless shelter to be built on land donated for that purpose.
Award-winning author Karen Rose Smith was born in Pennsylvania. Family is a strong theme in all of her books, and she suspects her childhood memories are the reason.
After college, she was a teacher, then a home decorator, and returned to teaching for a time before becoming the author of eighty mystery and romance novels, for which she has won several awards.
I enjoyed this book, and will be looking for some of the author’s previous mystery novels, as well as hoping for new stories in this series and trying recipes that appear here, ranging from Shoo Fly Pie and tea cakes to other treats.
The Lost and Found Bookshop
By Susan Wiggs
Mira
$9.99, Paperback
Somewhere in the vast Library of the Universe, as Natalie Harper thought of it, she felt sure there was a book that embodied exactly the things she was worrying about.
In the wake of a shocking tragedy, Natalie inherits her mother’s charming but financially strapped bookshop in San Francisco. She also becomes caretaker for her ailing grandfather Andrew, her only living relative — not counting her scoundrel father.
But the gruff, deeply kind Andrew has begun displaying signs of decline. Natalie thinks it’s best to move him to an assisted living facility to ensure the care he needs.
To pay for it, she plans to close the bookstore and sell the derelict but valuable building on historic Perdita Street, which is in need of constant fixing. There’s only one problem, Grandpa Andrew owns the building and refuses to sell.
Natalie adores her grandfather; she’ll do whatever it takes to make his final years happy. Besides, she loves the store, and its books provide welcome solace for her overwhelming grief.
After she moves into the small studio apartment above the shop, Natalie carries out her grandfather’s request and hires contractor Peach Gallagher to do the necessary and ongoing repairs.
Peach’s young daughter, Dorothy, also becomes a regular at the store, and she and Natalie begin reading together while Peach works.
To Natalie’s surprise, her sorrow begins to dissipate as her life becomes an unexpected journey of new connections, discoveries and revelations, from unearthing artifacts hidden in the bookshop’s walls, to discovering the truth about her family, her future, and her own heart.
Her growing attachment to Peach, as well as the combination of mystery and romance were all well done, as was the portrayal of Peach’s daughter.
This is the third in Susan Wiggs’s series, Bella Vista Chronicles, and I found it a well-written story with characters who were both recognizable and likeable, with a bookshop background that found a place in my heart.
I particularly enjoyed the historical details of the bookshop’s century-old Sunrise Building, and those concerning the earthquake it had survived.
The story wasn’t the romance novel I had mistakenly expected, but it was highly enjoyable, and certainly will encourage me to investigate other novels by Susan Wiggs.
The Corpse Who Knew Too Much
By Debra Sennefelder
Kensington Publishing
$7.99, Paperback
Building on her recipe for success with her food blog, Hope at Home, Hope is teaching her first blogging class at the local library in Jefferson, Connecticut. She’s also learning about podcasts, including a true-crime one called Search for the Missing, hosted by Hope’s childhood friend, Devon Markham.
Twenty years ago on Valentine’s Day, right here in Jefferson, Devon’s mom disappeared and was never found. Finally, Devon has returned to solve the mystery of what happened to her mother — and she asks Hope to help.
The next day Hope discovers that Devon’s apartment has been ransacked. Her laptop with the research on her mother’s cold case is missing, and Devon is nowhere to be found.
When her friend’s body is later discovered in a car wreck, Hope is convinced it’s no accident. Clearly, Devon was too close to the truth, and the cold-blooded killer is still at large in Jefferson.
Now it’s up to Hope to find the guilty party — before the food blogger, herself, becomes the subject of another true-crime podcast.
Recipes from Hope’s kitchen are included in this book about Hope and her ability to find the recipe for murder as well as to follow those for mouthwatering foods.
This is the fourth in Sennefelder’s series of Food Blogger mysteries. It’s the first of them I remember having read, but definitely won’t be the last.
