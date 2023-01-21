Missing and Endangered
By J.A. Jance
William Morrow
$7.25, Hardcover
Cochise County Sheriff Joanna Brady’s professional and personal lives collide when her college-age daughter is involved in a missing persons case.
This evocative and atmospheric mystery is one of the books in J. A. Jance’s New York Times bestselling suspense series, set in the beautiful desert country of the American Southwest.
When Jennifer Brady returns to Northern Arizona University for her sophomore year, she quickly becomes a big sister to her new roommate, Beth Rankin, a brilliant yet sheltered sixteen-year-old freshman. For a homeschooled Beth, college is her first taste of both freedom and unfettered access to the internet, and Jenny is concerned that she is too naive.
Beth is at war with her parents, and when Jenny asks to invite her home for Christmas, Sheriff Joanna Brady says ‘yes.’ After all, what could go wrong?
Actually, a good many things. Within hours, Joanna’s department is sucked into a complex officer-involved shooting that places two vulnerable young children in jeopardy.
When Beth disappears during her Christmas vacation in Joanna’s home, the sheriff finds herself in a case fraught with land mines. Her own daughter’s well-being is at stake, and the seasoned sheriff knows there’s no room for the slightest mistake as hope ticks away for a fragile young girl who has gone missing and endangered.
Anyone who reads this review column knows that I’m a huge fan of Jance’s Joanna Brady series of mysteries, and this one is no exception. The plot and writing are both good, and I was stumped till the final reveal made everything crystal clear — leaving me feeling like a dummy for not having seen it for myself.
Would You Rather
By Allison Ashley
Mira
$15.99, trade paperback
As “always” best friends, Noah and Mia’s friendship is the most important thing to them.
Life is going great for Noah and he’s up for a promotion in a job he loves, but Mia’s life is on hold as she awaits a kidney transplant. She’s stuck in a dead-end job and, never wanting to be a burden, has sworn off all romance.
When she gets the chance of a lifetime to go back to school and pursue her dream, it’s especially painful to pass it up, but she can’t quit her job or she’ll lose the medical insurance she so desperately needs.
To support her, Noah suggests they get married — in name only — so she can study full-time and still keep the insurance.
It’s a risk to both of them, with jobs, health and hearts on the line, and they’ll need to convince suspicious coworkers and nosy roommates that they’re the real deal.
But if they can let go of all the baggage holding them back, they might realize that they would rather be together forever.
Despite well-done verbal exchanges and adequate chemistry between the two main characters, I found the “cute factor” a little much in this one, and the wording a bit on the simplistic side.
The story was adequate but nothing special, as far as I was concerned.
Where the Sky Begins
By Rhys Bowen
Free, Kindle Unlimited
A woman’s future is determined by fate and choice in a gripping Word War II novel about danger, triumph, and second chances by the New York Times bestselling author of “The Venice Sketchbook” and “The Tuscan Child.”
London, 1940. Bombs fall and Josie Banks’s world crumbles around her. Her overbearing husband, Stan, is unreachable, called to service. Her home, a ruin of rubble and ash. Josie’s beloved tearoom boss has been killed, and Josie herself is injured, with nothing left and nowhere to go.
Evacuated to the English countryside, Josie ends up at the estate of the aristocratic Miss Harcourt, a reluctant host to the survivors of the Blitz.
Awed as she is by the magnificent landscape, Josie sees opportunity.
She convinces Miss Harcourt to let her open a humble tea shop, seeing it as a chance for everyone to begin again.
When Josie meets Mike Johnson, a handsome Canadian pilot stationed at a neighboring bomber base, a growing intimacy brings her an inner peace she’s never felt before. Then Stan returns from the war.
Now a threat larger than anyone imagined is looming, and a dangerous secret is about to upend Josie’s life again. Her newfound courage will be put to the test if she is to survive and emerge triumphant.
It’s rare that I fail to finish reading a book by a known author, but this one was the exception. I put it aside when I just didn’t manage to become interested in either the plot or the characters.
The Guilty Girl
By Patricia Gibney
Free, Kindle Unlimited
When the call comes in about Lucy, a seventeen-year-old girl murdered after the secret party she held in her parents’ home, Detective Lottie Parker is first on the scene. As she picks her way through the smashed glasses and the blood spatter on the perfect cream carpet, she is horrified to see Lucy’s angelic face, silvery-blue eyes forever closed.
As Lottie breaks the news to Lucy’s heartbroken parents and the devastated partygoers, she discovers that hours before her death Lucy had revealed a terrible secret about her friend Hannah. And when Lottie finds Lucy’s bloodstained clothing hidden in Hannah’s bedroom, she has no option but to bring the shy, frightened girl into custody.
When Hannah claims to have no memory of the night Lucy died, Lottie begins to question her guilt. Then a fifteen-year-old boy who also attended the party is pulled from the canal.
As Lottie investigates, she discovers something shocking. Her own son Sean was at the party. Why did he lie to her? Is her beloved child a witness or a suspect? Or is he now in the killer’s sights?
If you’re looking for a book that will keep you reading far past your usual bedtime, try this one. I thoroughly enjoyed it, though it did result in the loss of several of my usual eight hours of unconscious bliss.
