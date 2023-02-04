The Corpse Who
Knew Too Much
By Debra Sennefelder
Kensington
$7.99, Paperback
Building on her recipe for success with her food blog, Hope at Home, Hope Early is teaching her first blogging class at the local library in Jefferson, Connecticut. She’s also learning about podcasts, including a true-crime one called Search for the Missing, hosted by Hope’s childhood friend, Devon Markham.
Twenty years ago on Valentine’s Day, right here in Jefferson, Devon’s mom disappeared and was never found. Finally, Devon has returned to solve the mystery of what happened to her mother and she asks Hope to help.
The next day Hope discovers Devon’s apartment has been ransacked.
Her laptop with the research on her mother’s cold case is missing, and Devon is nowhere to be found. When her friend’s body is later discovered in a car wreck, Hope is convinced it’s no accident.
Clearly, Devon was too close to the truth, and the cold-blooded killer is still at large in Jefferson. Now it’s up to Hope to find the guilty party--before the food blogger herself becomes the next subject of another true-crime podcast.
Hope is one of those women who just can’t seem to find enough avenues into which she can channel her energy, but she always has time for her dog, cat, and chickens, as well as for Chief of Police Ethan Cahill, who is her boyfriend.
I thoroughly enjoyed this book, and am currently looking for the four previous books written by this author.
Among the Innocent
By Mary Alford
Fleming F. Revell Company
$13.23, Paperback
When Leah Miller’s entire Amish family was murdered ten years ago, the person believed responsible took his own life. Since then, Leah left the Amish and joined the police force.
Now, after another Amish woman has been found murdered with the same MO, it becomes clear that the wrong man may have been blamed for her family’s deaths.
As Leah and the new police chief, Dalton Cooper, work long hours struggling to fit the pieces together in order to catch the killer, they can’t help but grow closer.
When secrets from both of their pasts begin to surface, an unexpected connection between them is revealed. But this is only the beginning. Could it be that the former police chief framed an innocent man to keep the biggest secret of all buried?
And what will it mean for Leah and Dalton when the full truth comes to light?
To begin with, I generally love Amish novels, and this one is certainly no exception. In it, an innocent young woman learns of the need for effective law enforcement through the bitter loss of family members and others in the Amish community.
It’s a mystery that’s almost impossible to put down — and I certainly couldn’t until I had turned the very last page and discovered that most of my guesses were off base, but the conclusion was so clear that I couldn’t believe I missed the clues.
I’d recommend it to any mystery lover.
The Hidden One
By Linda Castillo
$13.99, Hardcover
Two sort-of-Amish books in a row? I couldn’t believe it, and with one of them by a favorite author — Linda Castillo — life is good.
When the bones of Ananais Stoltz are found, some eighteen years after he disappeared, he is found by the police to have been shot twice, not the sort of ending to have been expected for a man who had served for many years as a Bishop.
Along with the bones, the authorities recovered an old muzzleloader gun belonging to Jonas Bowman, a friend of Stolz since their childhood, and a man with whom he had public arguments shortly before Stoltz’s disappearance.
Because Kate was well acquainted with the suspect, she has been asked to assist in investigating the case, and of course is key to its solution, despite an all too clear lack of cooperation by local police.
The fourteenth volume in the Kate Burkholder series, this is clearly another winner.
The Return
of the Duke
By Lorraine Heath
Avon Books
$28.99, hard cover
The third and final book in Lorraine Heath’s Once Upon a Dukedom series of romance novels, this is the story of Marcus Stanwick, whose father has been found guilty and hanged for treason involving a plot to execute the queen.
Following the loss of his titles and properties of all kinds, Marcus wants to punish others who were guilty of the same crimes as his father, but who have gone unpunished.
Among them is Esme, a woman his father claimed was his mistress and whom he suspects may know of the elder Stanwick’s co-conspirators. But are his suspicions correct?
It’s a story of spies and dirty deeds, along with plenty of the romance for which Heath’s novels are well known.
