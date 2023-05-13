Spare
By Prince Harry
Random House
$36, hardcover
One of the most searing images of the 20th century has been that of two young boys — two princes — walking behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana of Great Britain, as the world watched with emotions that included both sorrow at this beautiful woman’s death and horror at its cause.
As she was laid to rest, billions whom she had never even met, as well as those who had once been closest to her, wondered what her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, must be thinking and feeling, and how their lives would play out from that point forward.
For the younger of the two, here is that story.
Before losing his mother, 12-year-old Prince Harry was known as the carefree one, the happy-go-lucky “spare” to the more serious heir, but that was before grief changed everything.
In the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, Harry would struggle at school, as well as with feelings of anger and loneliness. And because he blamed the press for his mother’s death, he would struggle to accept his own life in the spotlight.
At 21, Prince Harry joined the British Army and the discipline in that life provided structure that was important to him, while two combat tours transformed him into a hero among his countrymen.
Despite this, he would soon feel more lost than ever, suffering from post-traumatic stress and prone to crippling panic attacks. Above all, he couldn’t find true love.
Then he met actress Meghan Markle, and the world was swept away by the couple’s cinematic romance and rejoiced in their fairy-tale wedding. From the beginning, though, Harry and Meghan were preyed upon by the press, and subjected to waves of abuse, racism, and lies.
Watching his wife suffer, and with both their safety and mental health at risk, Harry reveals here that he saw his decision to flee his mother country as the only way to prevent the tragedy of history repeating itself.
Over the centuries, leaving the Royal Family has been an act few have dared, with the last to try, in fact, having been Harry’s mother.
Here, for the first time, he tells his own story of being a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist during his life in England and after his “abdication” to the U.S., where he now resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs.
I found the book enjoyable, but I’d have needed to be much more interested in the British royals than I actually am to feel I needed to know all of his revelations.
I found his account a bit too “poor little me” for my taste, with the revelations of some personal and family information, exchanges and attitudes I didn’t think was the business of the general public, and might have been hurtful to some of those mentioned.
I suspect, however, that this may place me in the minority of this book’s readers.
Fractured Truth
By Susan Furlong
Kensington Publishing
$9.99 paperback
Not long after donning the uniform of the McCreary County Sheriff’s Department in Bone Gap, Tennessee, ex-Marine Brynn Callahan faces her first official homicide.
It is a cold February morning, and a lone, cross-country skier has stumbled across the mutilated body of a young woman. When the sheriff’s office is notified, Brenn is sent to investigate and is shocked when she recognizes the victim as a fellow Traveller, Maura Keene.
Maura held a solid standing both within the insular community of the Travellers, who are somewhat similar to Gypsies in keeping to themselves, as well as their innate distrust of the police.
All of this makes this murder all the more disturbing to Brynn, who also straddles those two worlds.
After her trained K-9 Wilco digs up human bones, a scrap of paper scrawled with arcane Latin phrases is uncovered, leading Brynn to question those closest to her, and suddenly, closing the case becomes a deeply personal matter.
While trying to suppress local superstitions and prejudices, Brynn discovers Maura was keeping a dangerous secret.
Still struggling with post-traumatic syndrome, Brynn must put her career on the line and her life at risk to find justice for a woman not unlike herself — someone who is haunted by her past and caught in a vicious cycle she may never escape.
A former Marine, Brynn has only recently become a deputy, and this will be her first official homicide investigation. She and her dog are both bearing scars that testify to their pasts.
Brynn is relying on pills and booze to get through the damage that has caused, including severe scarring from burns, as well as much more serious damage to her psyche.
As for her dog, Wilco, his damage has resulted from the loss of both his hearing and one of his legs. Despite this, he remains extremely useful for the training and skill that allow him to sniff out human remains.
In the investigation that follows, Brynn is required not only to put her career in jeopardy, but even to risk her own life in order to find answers.
It’s an engaging story with unusual characters and plenty of suspects from whom readers can choose as they try to determine the killer.
Holly and Ivy
By Fern Michaels
Kensington Publishing
$15.95 paperback
In a heartwarming novel of secret wishes and family lost and found, acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Fern Michaels creates a timeless Christmas story of the holidays, a time when the flames of memory always seem to glow a little brighter.
That might be the reason this time of year is so difficult for airline heiress Ivy Macintosh as she faces thoughts of yet another festive season alone. Since the plane crash that claimed the lives of her husband and two children eight years ago, she has been submerged in grief.
When 11-year-old Holly Greenwood knocks on her door, lost and frightened after a forbidden visit to her singing teacher, Ivy’s self-imposed exile is shattered.
Holly has an extraordinary voice and wants nothing more than to perform in an upcoming Christmas musical, but Holly’s father, Daniel, doesn’t allow music in their home.
Unfortunately, he will not provide a good reason for this attitude, just as he refuses to talk about Holly’s mother.
Although Ivy has no idea how closely she and Daniel are linked by their tragic pasts, she is drawn to the warmth she senses beneath his gruff exterior. And as Christmas nears, their shared concern for Holly begins to draw Ivy back into the world again and toward a family who may need her just as much as she needs them.
This is a Christmas story, but its warm message is one that could bring cheer to any season in which a reader might find it.
I loved this one, but then, i’m known to be a real softie.
