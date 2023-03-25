Hole in the Roof: The Dallas Cowboys, Clint Murchison Jr., and the Stadium That Changed American Sports Forever
By Burk Murchison and Michael Granberry
Foreword by Drew Pearson
Texas A&M University Press
$30, hardcover
In 1966, when the still-young Dallas Cowboys franchise ended six years of agony with its first winning season, the team’s owner and founder, Clint Murchison Jr., son of a billionaire oilman, was feeling ambitious.
He believed his team would be good, even special, for years to come. With such dreams dancing in his head, Murchison found that the aging Cotton Bowl in Dallas’ Fair Park was no longer a suitable home for what would soon be dubbed “America’s Team.”
“Hole in the Roof: The Dallas Cowboys, Clint Murchison Jr., and the Stadium That Changed American Sports Forever” tells the story of Texas Stadium, with its trademark hole in the roof, which served the Cowboys for 38 seasons without ever requiring a penny of public dollars.
In 1966, though the Cotton Bowl was one of the newer stadiums in the National Football League, Murchison saw it as an outdated venue.
What he envisioned was a shiny new stadium near downtown Dallas, but to realize his vision for what a professional sports venue could be — and the many benefits that the resulting revenue could generate — he needed buy-in from Dallas city leaders.
“Hole in the Roof “chronicles Murchison’s founding of an extraordinary sports franchise and the battles he fought to build the stadium he wanted.
Along the way, this book provides not only a sweeping biography of Clint Jr., a history of the Cowboys from before their inception in 1960 until now (including Jerry Jones), and a history of Texas Stadium, but also a critical look at how Clint’s original concept of the stadium has been corrupted — by greed and avarice.
Opening with a foreword by Drew Pearson, all-time Cowboy great and pro football hall-of-famer, and based on extensive research in both public and media archives and Murchison family records, “Hole in the Roof” contains the inside story of the iconic venue where the Cowboys went on to play each of their five Super Bowl-winning seasons. It was where Murchison proved that stadiums could be a source of revenue surpassing even television.
This is a book that is worth owning for its more than 40 pages of photos alone, as well as the story they illustrate.
As a long-time TV viewer of the Dallas Cowboys’ football team, I enjoyed every page of the story, as well as the visual presentation available in the photos. It also highlighted memories of years of football from radio and television, as well as a few games in stadiums, not to mention the skill and athleticism of many of the players this book depicts.
Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog
By Lynne Cox
Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group
$27, hardcover
Al was an ungainly, unruly, irresistible Newfoundland puppy who grew up to become a daring rescue dog and super athlete — part of Italy’s elite, highly specialized corps of water rescue dogs that swoop out of helicopters and save lives.
Lynne Cox, the acclaimed best-selling author of “Swimming to Antarctica,” is internationally famous for swimming the world’s most difficult waterways without a wetsuit and able to endure water temperatures so cold they would kill anyone else.
She is also a person who recognizes and celebrates all forms of athleticism in others, human or otherwise. When she saw a video of a Newfoundland dog leaping from an airborne helicopter into Italian waters to save someone from drowning, Cox was transfixed by the rescue and captivated by the magnificence, physicality and daring of the dog.
“Tales of Al” is the moving, inspiring story of Cox’s adventures on Italy’s picturesque Lake Idroscalo, as witness to the rigorous training of one of these spectacular dogs at SICS, the famed school that has taught hundreds of dog owners how to train their dogs — Newfoundlands, German shepherds and golden retrievers — for this rescue operation.
Cox writes about coming to know the dog at the book’s center, Al herself, an adorable but untrainable chocolate Newfoundland, from puppyhood on.
She tells us about the dreams, expectations, disappointments and vision of Al’s trainer and about realizing the dog’s full potential, striving with all of her canine might to become an expertly trained, highly specialized water rescue dog.
As a lifelong dog owner whose parents introduced her not only to their own care, but also that of a large, nondescript but very loving and lovable large dog of indiscriminate breed who provided oversight on my pallet before I was old enough to crawl, I grew up as someone who has always loved and been owned by canines.
Most of them have been terriers — variously referred to as toy or rat terriers, mostly white except for black and brown markings on their heads and sometimes a spot or two of those colors on their small bodies. Some have been much larger breeds which have proved to be equally as lovable as their smaller counterparts.
As a result, I have met very few canines of any breed that I haven’t admired or found lovable, and have generally enjoyed reading any number of books about dogs, most of which have been written by people with similar feelings.
As a result, I feel pretty sure that others whose backgrounds and generally dogged, dog-loving feelings make them so inclined, are certain to enjoy this book about Al and “The Making of a Super Athlete.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.