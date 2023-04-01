Here Comes the Fudge
By Nancy Coco
Kensington Publishing
$8.99, paperback
Fudge shop owner Allie McMurphy never expected her maid of honor duties to include clearing the bridegroom of murder.
It is spring on picturesque Mackinac Island, Michigan, and Allie is prepping her Historic McMurphy Hotel and Fudge Shop for the start of the tourist season and her best friend Jenn’s wedding.
When Jenn’s fiancé Shane, a crime scene investigator on the island, misses a dinner date, the two friends go looking for him.
Led by Allie’s bichonpoo Mal into an alley, they come upon Shane standing over a body with a bloody knife in his hand. He won’t say what’s happened, instead telling them to call 911.
As the CSI is taken into custody by his colleagues, including Allie’s beau, Rex Manning, the fudge maker vows to prove her friend’s fiancé is not a killer before the ceremony turns into a jailhouse wedding.
Although this is the ninth book in this series, it happened to be the first one I had read, and I found it perfectly understandable without its predecessors, though I enjoyed it so thoroughly I’ll almost certainly go back and read some of them.
After all, for anyone who loves sweets and has always had the figure to prove it, what could be more enticing than reading about a candy store that offers a variety of fudge flavors?
It’s an enjoyable, easy-reading murder mystery in which the “unveiling” of the culprit makes perfect sense, even though I hadn’t guessed correctly. I hate finding that I have missed clues that later seem perfectly obvious.
The Love of My Life
By Rosie Walsh
Penguin Publishing Group
$24.99, hardback
Emma loves her husband Leo and their young daughter Ruby, and she would do anything for them. But almost everything she’s told them about herself is a lie.
She might have gotten away with it if it weren’t for her husband’s job as an obituary writer, and when Emma, who is a well-known marine biologist, suffers a serious illness, Leo copes by doing what he knows best — researching and writing about his wife’s life.
But as he starts to unravel the truth, he discovers the woman he loves doesn’t really exist. Even her name isn’t real. And as the very darkest moments of Emma’s past finally emerge, she must somehow prove to Leo that she really is the woman he always thought she was.
This was a strange novel for me, and as a result, I’m not sure if it was a thriller or an offbeat love story, and am even less certain whether I loved or hated it.
One thing I can say for sure, though: If I had known the denouement before starting the book, I’d have returned it to the shelf unread, because its story disturbs me.
The Rake’s Daughter
By Anne Gracie Berkley
Penguin Publishing Group
$8.99, paperback
Recently returned to England, Leo, the new Earl of Salcott, discovers he’s been thrust into the role of guardian to an heiress, the daughter of a notorious rake. Even worse, his wealthy ward has brought her half-sister, the beautiful but penniless Isobel, with her.
Leo must introduce Clarissa to London society and find her a suitable husband, but her illegitimate half-sister, Izzy, is quite another matter. Her lowly birth makes her quite unacceptable in aristocratic circles.
The problem arises when the two girls make it clear they are determined to enter society together. They’re devoted to each other, and despite the risk of scandal and ruin if Izzy’s parentage is discovered, they refuse to be separated.
Much to Leo’s frustration, nothing he says or does will convince them otherwise. To further complicate matters, sparks fly every time Leo and Izzy interact.
Called away for a quick visit to his country estate, Leo instructs the young ladies to stay quietly at home and consider their position, but when he returns, he’s infuriated to discover that Clarissa and Izzy have launched themselves into society — and with tremendous success.
At this point, there’s no going back.
Leo must enter society himself, protect Clarissa from fortune hunters and try not to be driven mad by the sharp-witted, rebellious Izzy, and the rich, unworthy men who are drawn to her beauty.
As the only child of a mother who read voraciously, I was reared on a farm a bit more than three miles from our nearest town of Angleton, with would-be siblings consisting of a series of what we called rat terrier dogs, half-a-dozen or so of which were named Mickey, for the mouse that was my favorite cartoon character.
As a result of all this, I learned to read when I was around 4 years old, and have been devouring books of all kinds (and still adoring dogs) ever since.
At my age, I should probably be ashamed to admit that my favorite kinds of books involve mysteries and my favorite fictional characters are young women and men who are in love with one another, from Cinderella and her prince to “Gone with the Wind’s” Scarlett and Rhett.
As a result of this propensity, nobody should be surprised that I loved this romance novel and the well-characterized people involved.
Sure, it’s not “first-class” reading, whatever that may be, but it’s entertaining, and if I’ve read it all before, that makes no difference whatever, because I’m still entertained.
