The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill
By Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
MacMillan Publishers
$29.99 hardcover
In 1943, as the war against Nazi Germany rages abroad, President Franklin D. Roosevelt has a critical goal: a face-to-face sit-down with his allies, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.
This first-ever meeting of the Big Three in Tehran, Iran, would decide some of the most crucial strategic details of the war. Yet when the Nazis find out about the meeting, their own secret plan takes shape — an assassination plot that would have changed history.
This is a true story that is filled with daring rescues, body doubles and political intrigue. It tells of FDR’s pivotal meeting in Tehran and the deadly Nazi plot against the heads of state of the three major Allied powers who attended it.
Complete with all the hallmarks to be expected in a page-turner by these two authors, “The Nazi Conspiracy” explores the great political minds of the 20th century, investigating the pivotal years of the war in gripping detail. This meeting of the Big Three changed the course of World War II.
This is the inside story of how it almost led to a world-shattering disaster, as well as providing an up-close and personal look at the three heads of state who were responsible for it, and the effects their decision may have had on both their physical and mental health.
It’s a “What if?” tale, in which the reader is allowed to consider alternatives that might well have brought changes to the progress and even the eventual outcome of World War II, as well as the future of the world that has followed.
Readers need to remember from the first few pages on, however, that while the idea is engaging, this is a work of fiction rather than an historical account.
Troubles in Paradise
By Elin Hilderbrand
Little, Brown and Company
$13.99 paperback
I’II start with a word of warning: This was far from my favorite novel by Erin Hilderbrand. It had its moments, of course, just not enough of them to satisfy my reading preferences.
Inside the book’s covers, Irene Steele has settled in at the villa on St. John, where her husband, Russ, had been living a double life. When a visit from the FBI shakes her foundations, she once again learns just how little she knew about the man she loved.
With help from their friends, Irene and her sons set up their lives while evidence mounts that the helicopter crash that killed Russ might not have been an accident. Meanwhile, the island watches this drama unfold. This includes information about the driver of a Jeep with tinted windows that seems to be shadowing the Steele family.
As a storm gathers strength in the Atlantic, surprises are in store for the Steeles: help from a mysterious source, and a new beginning in the paradise that has become their home.
All will finally be will be revealed about the secrets and lies that have brought Irene and her sons to St. John — not to mention the truth that transformed them all.
Some of the book’s high points are its characters and suspense, but I felt that some basics fell short of an explanation for their having occurred, and a few questions seem to have been left without answers or resolutions, while I could find no real purpose or excuse for some excessively wordy passages elsewhere.
Double Shot Death
By Emmeline Duncan
Kensington Cozies
$9.49, Kindle
At Campathon, an annual eco-friendly festival held on a farm outside of Portland, Oregon, fans celebrate the Pacific Northwest’s music scene in quintessential PDX style, with gourmet food carts, reusable utensils, and lots of coffee. How else would they be able to get through three days of nonstop entertainment?
Sage Caplin has scored a coveted place for her Ground Rules coffee cart, thanks to her latest boyfriend, Bax, who’s friendly with Maya, one of the musicians who is performing at the event.
The festivities begin with a stream of customers, friends and acquaintances stopping by for the world-class coffee blends expertly brewed by Sage and her newest barista, threatening the harmony of the event.
With lan as the band’s manager, Maya and her former bandmates are on the cusp of making it big when Sage stumbles upon lan’s dead body in the nearby woods. She notices that his hand is still clutching one of her coffee mugs, and it’s all-too-clear that someone’s grudge has turned into murder.
Sage and lan, who is the band’s manager, work to pinpoint the person who is responsible before another innocent life fades out. Even they can’t be certain though, that they will be successful before the curtain falls.
Dissension among some of the festival’s participants is apparent from the start, despite lan’s efforts to cool the atmosphere, allowing the situation to devolve into murder. When Sage discovers lan’s body, that’s apparently all it takes for investigators to suspect her of being the killer.
Despite this, she works to solve the case, leaving readers to discover whether they are as perceptive as she is.
For what it’s worth, I wasn’t.
House of Sky and Breath
By Sarah J. Maas
Bloomsbury USA
$21.99 hardcover
The second in the Crescent City series is a blockbuster book that tells the story the story of Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar’s efforts to get back to normal after having saved Crescent City.
They have had so much upheaval in their lives of late that what they want now is mostly just a chance to relax and slow down, so they will be able to figure out what the future holds.
The Asteri have kept their word so far and are leaving Bryce and Hunt alone, but with the rebels chipping away at the Asteris’ power, the two of them face the growing threat that is posed by the rulers.
As Bryce, Hunt and their friends get pulled into the rebels’ plans, the choice becomes clear — they can either stay silent while others are oppressed, or fight for what is right. Up to now, they’ve never been very good at remaining silent.
In this sexy, action-packed sequel to Maas’ No. 1 bestseller, “House of Earth and Blood,” she weaves a captivating story of a world about to explode — and the people who will do whatever it takes to save it.
If, as I do, you come to identify with well-written fictional characters as you read, you’ll find his book comparable to the most breathtaking amusement park ride you’ve enjoyed in the past, with twists you didn’t expect and turns that will leave you breathless.
From Danika’s secrets to the chemistry between some of the characters, I found it one of the unexpectedly best suspense books I’ve read for some time.
My compliments to both the author and her editor.
