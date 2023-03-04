The Last Karankawas
By Kimberly Garza
Henry Holt and Co. Publishers
$26.99, hardcover
Abandoned as a child by her Filipina mother and Mexican-American father, Carly Castillo has never known any place except Albacore Avenue in Galveston.
She returns each morning from her nursing shift to the house she shares with her grandmother, Magdalena. But when Magdalena slips into dementia, Carly begins to imagine a life elsewhere.
Jess Rivera, her boyfriend and all-star shortstop turned seaman, treasures the salty, familiar island air. Years ago, he had a chance to leave Galveston for a bigger city with more possibilities. But he didn’t move then, and he sure won’t now.
Deftly moving through these characters’ lives and those of the individuals who circle them — Mercedes, Jess’ undocumented cousin; Kristin, Magdalena’s daytime nurse; Luz, the wife of Carly’s best friend; and Schafer, Jess’ coworker out on the Gulf — Garza presents a mosaic depiction of everyday survival in coastal areas of Southern Texas.
As word spreads of a storm gathering strength offshore, building into Hurricane Ike, Each Galveston resident must make a difficult decision — board up the windows and hunker down, or flee inland and abandon his or her hard-won home.
In this uncompromising story, the author presents a portrait of America where browning palm trees and oily waters mark the forefront of ecological change, exploring familial inheritance, human perseverance and the histories its inhabitants assign to themselves.
Murder at the Blueberry Festival
By Darci Hannah
Kensington Books
$8.99 paperback
After a career on Wall Street, Lindsey is making a different kind of dough in a pretty lakeside village, and the upcoming blueberry festival — including the pie-eating contest her bakery is hosting — is the highlight of the summer. But soon, Beacon Harbor runs into a patch of trouble.
It’s a cozy mystery with an eerily lighted lighthouse from which the scent of tobacco smoke is a clue to its inhabitant, a sea captain who is plenty sharp enough to stay out of sight.
A local real estate agent gets pranked and a parade float gets pelted with water balloons. It’s all laughed off until the stunts start escalating — and the events begin looking more like sabotage.
As the festival turns into a debacle, complete with rampaging goats, Lindsey’s sweetheart, a former SEAL, starts investigating. But the juicy mystery takes a bitter turn when a man dressed up as a Viking is found dead in a boat, and it is no longer mischief but murder.
The bakery’s chief baker is its owner, the aptly named Lindsey Bakewell, who works hard, along with her dad and the business’ assistants, to make the festival a success.
When a dead body dressed as a Viking and accompanied by a goat “disguised” as a unicorn by way of the necessary forehead-mounted horn, along with charred hay, a sword and a charred arrow, are found in a boat that has been outfitted to resemble a Viking ship, things turn even more bizarre.
Readers are left to turn the pages to discover whether a supposed joke turned into murder, or if that was the plan all along.
Add to all this, the recipes and descriptions of some dishes you’ll be tempted to stop reading to prepare, and you have the makings of a really entertaining culinary mystery.
You Betrayed Me
By Lisa Jackson
Kensington Books
$27, hardcover
If you’re looking for a pretty good soap opera in the form of a suspense story in printed form, you might want to try this one — the third in Lisa Jackson’s series about The Cahills of San Francisco, who are famous for both their vast wealth and the scandals that surround them.
Inside the cover you’ll find a story that includes murder, greed, deadly ambition and betrayal. It explores the lengths to which some people will go to get — and keep — the Cahills’ kind of money.
Not that James Cahill wants any of it. He has tried to make his own way, less interested in a future inheritance than in his construction company. Not, of course, to mention his enjoyment of the many women who can be taken in by the easy charms of a handsome, soon-to-be-rich bad boy.
Then he begins to wonder if perhaps there have been too many women in his life. This occurs when he wakes up bandaged and bruised, in a small hospital in Washington State, and realizes he barely recognizes the gorgeous blonde who has come to visit.
Gradually, though, through the haze of pain and medication, he remembers she is Sophia, the woman he has been cheating with and about whom his girlfriend, Megan, had found out.
Now Megan is missing, her sister Rebecca is hounding him and not only police, but also reporters, are asking questions, while he is insisting he has no idea what happened.
Should there be another memory he can’t quite reach?
Meanwhile, in a locked room, a woman waits, trapped, petrified and desperate. She thought she knew who she could trust, but is now all-too-aware that the betrayal you can’t imagine — or can’t remember — may be much more terrifying than could have been imagined.
Lisa Jackson is one of my long-time favorite mystery writers, and I enjoyed this one to the point of reading I-o-o-o-n-g after a sensible bedtime in order to finish it.
I’m not sure about other readers. Maybe they’re less easily fooled than I am, but all my suppositions about the denouement were dead wrong.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.